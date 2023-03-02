How to send commendations in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall added a new story campaign and destination to the long-running FPS franchise, but the DLC also included some massive quality-of-life updates that improved the game in several ways.

One of the new additions to Destiny 2 is a commendations system, giving Guardians the ability to show some love to the players they come across in a variety of activities in the game.

If you’ve ever raided with somebody who did a great job explaining strategies or was impressed by someone you matched up with in a Nightfall Strike, you can now send them a commendation to let them know you appreciated their gameplay, abilities, positivity, and more.

Here’s how to send out commendations to the good Guardians you cross paths with in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to give commendations in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Screengrab via Bungie

After a matchmade activity, players will have the opportunity to give out commendations to other players. This includes activities like Crucible, Gambit, Battlegrounds, and more.

Players on PC can press the tab button to bring up the summary screen. The screen will display all of the players who took part in the activity and offer the opportunity to give commendations to players who made the experience better in some way.

To give a commendation, simply select the player you wish to commend and then choose which commendation you would like to give them. Hovering over the commendation card will explain what the commendation is for.

In total, there are four kinds of commendations, and different commendations are available depending on what activity you play. Here are all of the commendations in Destiny 2 so far:

All Destiny 2 commendation types

Screengrab via Bungie

Commendations can be found on the Journey screen, above Titles and Triumphs.

Ally commendations

“Reliable in times of need, making the fireteam more than the sum of its parts.”

Indispensable : Essential to the team’s success. (Available in all non-matchmade higher difficulty activities)

: Essential to the team’s success. (Available in all non-matchmade higher difficulty activities) Selfless : Put the needs of others above self and left no one behind.

: Put the needs of others above self and left no one behind. Thoughtful : Considerate, kind, and helpful.

: Considerate, kind, and helpful. Patient and Considerate: Grounded the team with fortitude and compassion.

Fun commendations

“A positive and uplifting presence, finding the fun for the fireteam.”

Joy Bringer : Enriched the game with their presence.

: Enriched the game with their presence. Level-Headed : Kept it cool despite how intense things were.

: Kept it cool despite how intense things were. Saint’s Favorite: Put the needs of others above self and left no one behind.

Mastery commendations

“An unstoppable force, blazing a trail for the fireteam.”

Playmaker : Led the offence for the team.

: Led the offence for the team. Primeval Instinct : Led the offense for the team.

: Led the offense for the team. Heroic : Showcased courage in the face of danger and pushed the team to success.

: Showcased courage in the face of danger and pushed the team to success. Pacesetter: Key strategist, communicated well and rallied the team together.

Leadership commendations

“A guiding light, leading the fireteam through its toughest challenges.”