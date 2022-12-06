How to get the Seraph Cipher Seasonal Artifact in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph kicked off with a bang, bringing back plot points in the form of Ana Bray, Rasputin, and the looming threat of Xivu Arath, with the recently awoken Osiris coming to the fray as well.

As part of the story, the Vanguard wants to rebuild Rasputin and prevent the Warmind from falling in the wrong hands. And luckily for players, the Seraph Cipher Seasonal Artifact has more than enough firepower to help you with that goal.

The Seasonal Artifact is the source of strong seasonal mods. They determine, for instance, which weapons can stun each Champion and also bring a slew of other powerful additions. For Season of the Seraph, for instance, players can count on Weakened Clear (a modified version of Breach and Clear) and Lucent Finisher, which generates Heavy ammo upon finishing a Champion. In addition to that, players have strong options in Unstoppable Grenade Launcher (which pairs nicely with Weakened Clear), as well as Overload Scout Rifle and Anti-Barrier Bow.

Here’s how you can get the Seraph Cipher and take down the enemies of the Vanguard.

How to unlock the Seraph Cipher Seasonal Artifact in Destiny 2

The Seraph Cipher Seasonal Artifact is available shortly after completing the Hierarchy mission, which appears after watching the cutscenes that introduce the season. The game should send you to the mission straight from Orbit, but if you changed characters or returned to Orbit, you can head into the mission from Europa.

In Hierarchy, you’ll have to defend the Clovis Bray A.I. from an invasion by Xivu Arath’s forces. Once you do fend off the hordes of enemies, Ana Bray and Osiris will take the Clovis Bray to the H.E.L.M., where he will be your seasonal vendor. Finish the quest, then return to the H.E.L.M. and talk to the former scientist (and still obnoxious) Clovis Bray in his Exo frame to receive the Seraph Cipher.

After grabbing your Seraph Cipher, you don’t need to pick up the Seasonal Artifact on your alts. Level progress is also shared, but you’ll need to unlock Artifact mods individually. For instance, if you’ve unlocked all Artifact mods on your Warlock but haven’t touched your Hunter yet, you’ll have all 25 Artifact mods available for unlock in your less-used character, although you’ll need to manually unlock them.

Leveling up your Seraph Cipher is a simple mission as well. Your level with the Seasonal Artifact is tied to your seasonal level, which increases by gaining XP. This means as long as you’re getting some good progress on your XP, you’ll put a dent in those artifact unlocks.