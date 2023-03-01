How to get the Radiant Reveille emblem in Destiny 2, explained.

Now that Destiny 2 Lightfall has been released; players can experience a new storyline, missions, battles, and, eventually, a new raid. Like most games, players love the ability to customize and show off their personalities through skins, patches, and weapon accessories. In Destiny 2, emblems are digital items you can use to customize your nameplate.

Emblems can be found by completing in-game activities or triumphs or purchasing them; some are given out as part of Bungie’s promotions. One of the latest emblems players can obtain is the Radiant Reveille emblem.

So, how do you get the Radiant Reveille emblem in Destiny 2?

How to get the Radiant Reveille emblem, explained

To get the Radiant Reveille emblem in Destiny 2, purchase the Destiny 2: Lightfall Original Soundtrack Digital Edition from the Bungie Store for USD 10. This is a digital item, and it’s non-refundable.

Once you’ve purchased the soundtrack, you will receive a Radiant Reveille emblem code via email within twenty-four hours.

To redeem the code, you must own a copy of Destiny 2 and have a Bungie account. When you receive your code, go to Bungie’s Code Redemption page, log in to your Bungie account, enter your code, and click the ‘redeem’ button.

Unfortunately, there’s no information stating whether this code has a time limit or is evergreen. So, as soon as you get the Radiant Reveille emblem code, redeem it, just in case.

So, if you love the Destiny 2 Lightfall soundtrack, or enjoy collecting emblems, purchase the digital copy from the Bungie store and get the Radiant Reveille emblem.