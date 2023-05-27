How to get The Navigator Exotic in Destiny 2

On May 26, the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon launched as part of Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep—a perilous trek into the depths of Titan’s methane ocean to stop a Lucent Hive threat. The promising potential of its refined weapon loot pool, as well as its Hive-inspired Taken King armor set, will no doubt be a big draw for fireteams tackling this endgame activity. However, the new Exotic trace rifle hidden in its treasures is far more than meets the eye.

The Navigator, both Destiny 2’s first Strand trace rifle and its second support-focused one, has a lot in its toolbox to make it an impressively effective asset in both PvE and PvP. Much of that stems from its intrinsic trait, Protective Weave, which lets the wielder buff both them and a targeted ally with Woven Mail just by shooting them. Woven Mail is one of the strongest resistance tools in the game, providing the player with 60 percent (or 25 percent in PvP) Damage Resist for 10 seconds. It’s never been so easy to apply, making The Navigator’s impact all the more exaggerated.

It can also Sever enemy targets that take sustained damage from the beam, weakening their total damage output. In keeping with the Strand-centered theming of the weapon, it’s Catalyst gives the player the ability to perform a special reload and fire out a free Grapple Tangle at the targeted point. This means that The Navigator can buff allies, providing a free escape route for allies with Grapple and making powerful enemies less effective—it’s a jack-of-all-trades worth hunting down.

However, getting The Navigator isn’t guaranteed by any means, and you might be waiting a while until you get your hands on it.

How to get The Navigator Exotic trace rifle in Destiny 2’s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon

The Navigator and its perks as presented in-game. Screengrab via Bungie

The Navigator is a random drop from the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, meaning that a lot of its acquisition will come down to luck. It’s one of the potential pieces of loot players can get from completing the final encounter, so most players will no doubt be familiarizing themselves with the dungeon every week in their crusade to get their hands on this lucrative reward.

Luckily, there are a few ways to make obtaining The Navigator easier. Over the past few dungeon releases, Bungie has introduced ways of increasing the drop rate chance for the included Exotic weapon. These come in the form of Triumph rewards. Certain Ghosts of the Deep Triumphs, such as completing the dungeon solo in one session, will increase the drop rate of The Navigator on future runs after being claimed. You can have a look at what your current drop rate bonus is after selecting the dungeon and hovering over the Exotic Engram icon on the left side of the screen.

