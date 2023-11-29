Destiny 2 players will spend the six-ish months of Season of the Wish surrounded by Ahamkaras. Since wish dragons play a huge part in the season, what better gun to get than Dragon’s Breath—now with extra firepower thanks to its Catalyst.

Dragon’s Breath is making its way to Destiny 2 from the original game, but adapted to the sequel’s sandbox and with a bigger scale. In fact, it has a splash of Anarchy, a good bit of Lasting Impression, and just a tinge of a flamethrower. And its catalyst makes this rocket launcher even better. Here’s where to find it.

How to get the Dragon’s Breath Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Dragon’s Breath Catalyst drops as a reward for the An Old Flame quest. This quest is available from Banshee-44 in the Tower after obtaining Dragon’s Breath. And, as with most catalyst quests for seasonal Exotics, this one may take a bit.

The first step in the quest requires you to defeat combatants under Scorch and bosses. Dragon’s Breath excels at both, but if you need to, you can also pair it with an Incandescent weapon for better results.

After that short grind comes the real-time sink. You’ll have to complete a boatload of activities, including ritual and seasonal ones, to obtain the catalyst. (You also need to kill enemies with Dragon’s Breath, but that’s the easy part.) The catalyst boost from the season pass can help ease the grind a bit, but it’s still not something you’ll

What does the Dragon’s Breath Catalyst do in Destiny 2?

The Dragon’s Breath catalyst gives it the Pyromancer effect, which passively replenishes its fuel faster and causes targets defeated with this weapon to drop a Firesprite. While the catalyst’s perk is bound to be on a cooldown, this could still change how the weapon feels and synergize well with the other effects on Dragon’s Breath.

The first part of the catalyst makes Dragon’s Breath have less downtime between getting to full power, speeding up fuel generation from its Burn the World intrinsic. Not firing this weapon grants you stacks of Composite Propellant, with each stack giving you more damage and a bigger radius on its Scorch effect.

The second part of the catalyst makes Firesprites when killing enemies, which in turn plays nicely with Solar. Firesprites grant grenade energy, so more Firesprites means you can use your grenades to apply Scorch and even cause an Ignition. Ignitions give you two fuel (thanks to the HIgh Octane Exotic intrinsic), so the catalyst is definitely worth getting.