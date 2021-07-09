How to get the Chosen title in Destiny 2?

Seasons can come and go as if you’re binge-watching a TV show in Destiny 2. Almost all of them feature thrilling stories that take players on journeys that also make for great memories. These may start fading as you move to another season, however, meaning you may want to keep a few reminders so you can always recall your past memories.
Alongside being great tokens, titles can also come in handy when it comes to showing off how long you’ve been playing Destiny 2. Though recent titles may not mean much when they’re fresh, imagine using one next year.
When you complete all the requirements, you’ll be rewarded with the Chosen title for the season that carries the same name. You’ll need to complete a set of Triumphs to unlock the title. Upon completing them, the title will automatically unlock.
Here are all the Triumphs you’ll need to complete to unlock the Chosen title in Destiny 2.
- Path of the Chosen
- Complete the seven-part seasonal story quest. This quest goes by the name of “Challenger’s Proving” and requires players to gather Cabal Gold or destroy a Tribute Chest in a Battlegrounds mission.
- Vendor Upgrades
- Complete all 21 upgrades for the Hammer of Proving. These updates will unlock as you rank up your War Table reputation.
- Extreme Focus
- Focus tier-three Umbral Engrams. You’ll need to have a tier-three focusing lens on your Prismatic Recaster alongside five Hammer Charges. You can collect more Hammer Charges from Tribute Chest at the end of the Battlegrounds missions.
- Chosen Mods
- Collect all six of the Season of the Chosen Elemental Well armor mods from the War Table’s rewards section.
- All Battleground missions
- Complete all four Battlegrounds missions at least once. If you play through the Challenger’s Proving storyline quest, you may have already completed this Triumph.
- Defeat Champions
- Defeat four Champions in the Battlegrounds playlist. Champions don’t spawn in the normal mode.
- Eliminate Caiatl’s Cabal
- Defeat 10 different elite Cabal enemies in the Proving Ground Strike. You may need to clear the Proving Ground Strike multiple times to encounter all the Cabal enemies.
- Salvager’s Salvo Armament
- Unlock Salvager’s Salvo Armanenet, the Season of the Chosen pursuit weapon. You’ll need to pick up a quest from Banshee-44 to unlock it, and it’ll require you to score grenade launcher kills alongside completing other objectives.
- Graven Tales
- Unlock the Dead Man’s Tale Exotic Scout Rifle, which will be tied to the Presage exotic mission.
- All the Shattered Pieces
- Scan 15 items during the Presage mission while you’re in the Glykon ship. This Triumph is a time-gated one, and you’ll need to complete it in three weeks.