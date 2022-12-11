How to get Prolonged Engagement in Destiny 2

Ritual activities don’t get as many changes as they should in Destiny 2, but one element you can always count on when it comes to them is some good gear. While lots of the good ritual weapons go to the Crucible or Gambit, sometimes Commander Zavala can get lucky and receive some unique drops as a treat—and when it comes to Prolonged Engagement, the Awoken hit the jackpot.

The Prolonged Engagement SMG comes with a Stasis element, a rate of fire of 900rpm, and the Veist Stinger origin trait. This makes it essentially Funnelweb’s Stasis cousin, and players who enjoyed the Void SMG released in The Witch Queen can open up more loadout options by snatching Prolonged Engagement as well.

What is the drop source of Prolonged Engagement in Destiny 2?

Prolonged Engagement drops from completing activities in the Vanguard Ops or Nightfall playlists, meaning you’ll have to engage with Commander Zavala’s playlists if you want a shot at bringing this submachine gun home. If you’re looking to improve your chances of getting a Prolonged Engagement, equip the Prosperity (Vanguard) mod in your Ghost so you have better odds of getting a copy of this weapon. And with how many perks and combinations this weapon can bring, you’ll likely want more than one roll of it.

Though Prolonged Engagement’s perk pool opens up a slew of different potential choices, 12 perks on each perk column also means players will likely need to farm heavily for it (or to get extremely lucky) to get the perfect combination they want.

Like other ritual weapons, Prolonged Engagement will only drop from activity completions in Season of the Seraph, but it may be available for focusing in the future—if and when Zavala actually gets the same Engram focusing treatment as The Drifter and Lord Shaxx, allowing players to choose what rewards they’ll receive. Starting with Lightfall, though, Prolonged Engagement will be available as a random reward from Zavala, meaning players can get it by opening general Vanguard Engrams.