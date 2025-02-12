Forgot password
Destiny 2 Shriekers in the Derealize mission
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Destiny 2

How to complete the Derealize Exotic mission in Destiny 2

We are Taken. Here's how to defeat bosses and solve puzzles in the Derealize Exotic mission.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Feb 12, 2025 11:57 am

In pursuit of the Barrow-Dyad Exotic submachine gun in Destiny 2, you must venture into the depths of the Dreadnaught and complete the Derealize Exotic mission. This mission features a few boss fights, a puzzle, and a large traversal area.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a complete walkthrough of the Derealize Exotic mission in Destiny 2.

Table of contents

How to defeat Vrhiisk, Seeker of Power in the Derealize Exotic mission in Destiny 2

Vrhiisk, Seeker of Power Subjugator boss in Destiny 2
Shoot until it’s dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The opening part of the mission is very straightforward. Fight the Dread and use the portal to teleport to the Trenchway. In the boss fight against the Vrhiisk, Seeker of Power, kill Blight Sentinels to spawn the Taken Curse. Pick up and power the Taken Curse by defeating targets like you did before and dunk it where the marker tells you to.

At the end of the fight, the boss will pull you into a bubble, similar to the Shade of Oryx fight during the King’s Fall raid. Defeat the boss, and you’ll be presented with the NO ESCAPE objective and a puzzle to solve.

How to solve the puzzle in the Derealize Exotic mission in Destiny 2

Derealize mission puzzle in Destiny 2
No need to shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Hive symbols on the wall and a plate with an arrow pointing to the side. To solve the puzzle, you must enter symbols in the sequence displayed on the wall. Stand on the plate and look at the rune. If that’s the rune you need, move off the plate in the direction the plate is pointing. If it’s not the one you need, stand on the plate until the timer expires.

The timer during this puzzle doesn’t wipe you. It simply teleports you to the room with the next symbol. Enter all five symbols to solve the puzzle and escape the bubble.

How to reach the final boss in the Derealize Exotic mission in Destiny 2

Taken blight in the Dreadnaught in Destiny 2
The path is blocked by the Taken blight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, it’s time for a long traversal section. Keep following the path, and remember to pull out your ghost to reveal any hidden platforms. Collect the Taken Osseous Fragment and drop down the hole in the wall that was previously blocked by the blight.

Moving traps in Destiny 2 Derealize mission
Quite the jumpscare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Climb up the ledges and keep going until you reach the open space with giant Shriekers. Throughout the traversal section, be mindful of holes in the walls, as you might get nailed (literally). Once you cross the room through the Shrieker and enter another narrow section with nails, there’s a Hive crystal at the end. Destroy it.

Hive crystals in Destiny 2
There’s always three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cross the room once more to reach the Hive barrier with seals. Find two more Hive crystals, one at the top and one at the bottom of this room, and destroy them. Keep going until you reach a Hive Tomb ship. Follow the tentacles and jump on flying Taken blights to climb on top of the ship.

Go through the door. At the end of the room, there’s a table with the Barrow-Dyad submachine gun for you to claim.

How to defeat Xir-Kuur in the Derealize Exotic mission in Destiny 2

Xir-kuur boss in Destiny 2
Two parts, existing at the same time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The job’s not over, though. You need to fight the final boss(es), Xir-Kuur. Deal damage to the boos until it teleports you into the Taken realm. Then, deal damage to the Taken version of the boss and shoot the blights to get back to the normal realm. Rinse and repeat until the game prompts you to get out of the room. Stand on the plate outside and hold it as long as you can to seal the door and lock Xir-Kuur in its room.

Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.