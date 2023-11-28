Hopeful Destiny 2 fans think The Final Shape delays will be ‘worth it in the long run’

Destiny 2’s final “classic” expansion, The Final Shape, has officially been delayed to June 2024, a full four months after its intended release—but the community isn’t all doom and gloom about the delay and instead remains optimistic about the expansion.

Reports around The Final Shape’s delay first arose in late October alongside numerous big-name layoffs at Bungie. For those who held out hope the original rumors wouldn’t come to fruition, they’ve finally accepted the expansion’s fate. However, for others, there’s an air of optimism and hope the delay will mean a better product eventually.

Hope is the best weapon we have now. Image via Bungie

“Let’s hope it turns out to be ‘great’ and not just ‘good’,” one Destiny 2 player said. I’m with this hopeful Guardian here—the extra gap hopefully will mean that much extra polish to cap off what has long been one of the most successful live-service titles in gaming.

The question on many players’ minds is what Bungie exactly plans to do with “Into The Light,” the gap-filling content plan for the few months leading into The Final Shape. With limited information revealed alongside today’s delay announcement, players have been left to speculate. “[I’m] very curious to see what new things they’re adding,” one fan said, with the likes of new weapon classes and balance patches, all the way through to a new subclass to balance Light and Darkness tossed up by players as filler ideas. Let’s not jump the gun with some blue-sky thinking, folks. Expect nothing and you will never be disappointed.

Another fan suggested Bungie should allow players to return to old season passes to catch up on events or missions they didn’t get a chance to complete previously, but that may require a huge update and a little diving into the Destiny Content Vault to make a reality. There are plenty of items and gear I didn’t get a chance to claim or simply didn’t do because I didn’t have the time, so to be able to revisit older expansions and finish them would be ideal.

Perhaps this is the plan for Into The Light anyway. We won’t know for sure until it launches in April, so until then, we can only guess. In the meantime, we’ve got a whole new season to discover with Season of the Wish launching today.