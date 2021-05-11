Here are Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer patch notes

The latest update brought a series of balancing adjustments to the game (and a Honeydew error or two).

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer kicked off with the Last City plunged into endless night by the hands of the Vex, but the latest update also brought a series of balancing adjustments to the game (and a Honeydew error or two).

The new season touched on several weapon archetypes that became extremely popular, with 120rpm hand cannons (such as Igneous Hammer) taking the brunt of the nerfs. Vortex Frame swords like Falling Guillotine also saw a slight increase in ammo consumption, and all swords lost their chip damage.

Bungie also touched on a series of perks with the new season to make them more appealing. The rolls include Subsistence, Sympathetic Arsenal, and Unrelenting, as well as the less-than-popular Celerity and Bottomless Grief.

Stasis subclasses also saw changes with the new patch. The most significant is with the Revenant Hunter super, Silence and Squall, which saw a decrease in detonation radius. Here’s what’s new, according to the patch notes.

Weapon archetypes

For aggressive frame hand cannons, the damage falloff and aim assist falloff distance dropped by “between two and four meters” based on the range stat. “This roughly halves the range buff they received in Beyond Light,” according to Bungie. The weapon type became particularly popular in PvP, with Steady Hand and Igneous Hammer as two of its most popular representatives.

In addition, the heavy ammo cost for a fully charged heavy attack with Vortex Swords such as Falling Guillotine, increased to six (up from four).

As far as weapon buffs go, precision auto rifles (450rpm) received an increase in damage per bullet (18, up from 17) and Linear Fusion Rifles received a buff across the board, with an extra 15-percent precision damage and 20-percent increased ammo reserves.

Weapon perks

The handling bonus on Quickdraw dissipates one second after switching to a weapon or upon aiming down sights, and new and existing drops of Felwinter’s Lie and Astral Horizon will have it replaced with Surplus instead. The change aims to tone down the prevalence of those two weapons in PvP.

The new update finally touched on two unpopular perks, Celerity and Bottomless Grief. The former increases reload and handling, while the latter will give a boost to magazine size in addition to the usual effect.

Subsistence lost its main drawback; the perk no longer reduces reserves. Submachine guns benefit from this perk even more, too. Bungie has increased the amount of ammo restored with each kill to keep it in line with auto rifles.

Perks that relate to the subclass type, including Osmosis and Elemental Capacitor, will now work with Stasis classes, and Elemental Capacitor will grant an improvement in recoil direction and reduce the penalty to movement speed when aiming down sights.

Sympathetic Arsenal and Unrelenting also got a buff to make them more competitive. The former will retain its main effect and grant a regular increase to reload speed. The latter will heal for 20 percent more and immediately trigger on enemies with orange health bars.

Exotics

The new season made a few tweaks to Exotic weapons. The Lament took a hit and received a 16-percent damage reduction on its revved heavy attack. Bastion no longer deals chip damage, but will intrinsically stun Unstoppable Champions and had its spread angle increased by 13 percent. And the catalyst on the Mida Multitool moved to No Distractions (previously Outlaw).

Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments

Season of the Splicer touched on a few Stasis subclasses across Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans.

In addition to the balancing adjustments, each class received a new Stasis Aspect quest from the Exo Stranger, available after completing the Beyond Light campaign, the Born in Darkness quest line, and obtaining all other Aspects.

Bungie reduced the Freeze Detonation from the Hunter ultimate, Silence and Squall, to 8.5m (down from 12), and the enemy Squall will have a red ring to mark its area.

Titans’ melee energy is now refunded after Glacial Quake ends. Previously, using the melee during the Super would deplete its energy and refill it again quickly. If the ability timed out, however, the remaining energy would have to fill up at the regular pace.

Warlocks also got a small tuning to the Bleak Watcher aspect, which now grants two fragment slots.

In addition to these changes, developers also fixed numerous bugs and issues and added a series of visual and quality-of-life improvements. A full list is available in the full patch notes.