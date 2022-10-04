Grandmasters kick off with 2 of the hardest Nightfalls in Season of Plunder in Destiny 2

After seven weeks of waiting, Destiny 2 players who are 1595 Power Level and above can take on Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season of Plunder starting today. Grandmaster Nightfalls are the hardest challenge in endgame PvE and they are only available for part of the season.

Grandmaster Nightfalls usually kick off around week seven of a season, which marks a full rotation of all six Nightfalls available that season. This gives players time to acquaint themselves with the Nightfall (and the seasonal Nightfall weapon rotation) before the Grandmaster difficulty is available. It also gives guardians the chance to reach the necessary 1595 Power Level.

This season’s lineup of Grandmaster Nightfalls includes six Nightfalls that will rotate each week, with each bringing its own rewards. The Grandmaster rotation kicks off with Beyond Light‘s The Glassway (Europa) this week, followed by The Lightblade (Savathûn’s Throne World) next Tuesday, Oct. 11. These two are widely considered to be among the most difficult Grandmasters in the game, so players need to prepare accordingly.

After The Lightblade, the rotation resumes with Fallen S.A.B.E.R. and The Disgraced, both in the Cosmodrome before leaving for Nessus’ Exodus Crash and returning to the Cosmodrome with The Devil’s Lair.

Players who complete Grandmaster Nightfalls will receive a copy of the Adept weapon available that week, as well as a Nightfall Memento, and have a shot at obtaining Ascendant Shards and Exotic armor. For Season of Plunder, players can obtain D.F.A., The Mindbender’s Ambition, Duty Bound, The Militia’s Birthright, Horror’s Least, and Silicon Neuroma. These rewards also change weekly.

If you already have the Conqueror title, you can also take on all Grandmasters immediately to gild the Conqueror title soon thanks to the catch-up node, which is only available for players who completed Conqueror at least once in a previous season. This allows players to complete each Nightfall once, though finishing the triumph associated with each Grandmaster prevents them from starting that Nightfall again if they’re the party leader. Conqueror players can still piggyback off another Conqueror who hasn’t completed the triumph, however, since the party leader can load into Nightfalls through their own catch-up node.

If you want to take on Grandmaster Nightfalls, you’ll need to raise your Power Level to 1595 as a combination of your gear level and Artifact level bonus. Raising your level past that threshold doesn’t really have much of an impact, however: unlike Master-level activities, Grandmasters cap players’ Power Level at 25 below the enemies’, which makes guardians deal far less damage and increases enemy damage output.

Grandmasters will be available until Season of Plunder ends on Dec. 6. Six other Nightfalls will be in rotation in season 19, and the Grandmasters in season 19 are bound to kick off around week seven as well.