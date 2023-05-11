Flawless dungeon triathlon is Destiny 2’s newest challenge—and one player has done it already

This Destiny 2 challenge takes 13 hours to do, and only one player has completed it so far.

In Destiny 2, players love to complete challenges to mark their skills in-game, whether official or fan-made. As is standard in Destiny 2, modes like Raids and Solo Dungeons create tests that only some of the most well-coordinated teams or best players can complete.

Yet, nobody has even come close to what a recent fan finished and posted online on May 9: a flawless solo dungeon triathlon that took over 13 hours from start to finish. Not only did this avid Guardian play through all six solo dungeons flawlessly, but they also did so on each of their three characters, back to back.

This Destiny 2 player posted their experience on Reddit, giving a lengthy explanation of their journey through all solo dungeons. They didn’t explain why, only that this idea was something they had for a while. They were, however, confident this was a one-time accomplishment. “I’m not sure if I’ll do this challenge again as Bungie releases more dungeons,” they said.

The player also linked a YouTube video of their run, totaling 11 hours, 20 minutes, and 26 seconds long. Even then, the player had to cut down on the content, shortening it from the original 13-hour and 44-minute cut.

Destiny 2 players on Reddit know how tough this challenge was, considering it takes time for players to be able to do one solo dungeon flawlessly. This fan-made gauntlet is a step above even the most formidable challenge Bungie offers in its Triumphs section in-game.

That said, you can’t fault Bungie for not making a 13-hour-long challenge recognizable through the game’s Triumphs. “The fact that you did six dungeons on all characters without dying in one session is amazing. That is definitely something worth a unique emblem, in my opinion,” one player said. This wouldn’t be impossible to add, considering how the game has unique rewards for completing raids, both in-game and even in the merchandise store.

Whether this player gets a unique emblem or not, they’re the only true Destiny 2 dungeon triathlete who has crossed the finish line. Even though the player is finished with the challenge, we’ll see if this starts a new Triumph for either players or Bungie to recognize and try to beat.

