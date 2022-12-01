Eyes up, Assassin: Destiny 2 is getting a cosmetic collab with Assassin’s Creed next season

Nothing is true, everything is permitted—including waltzing through the immersive world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as some of Destiny 2’s most beloved Titans.

As part of a partnership with Bungie and Ubisoft, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are getting a cosmetic collaboration starting on Dec. 6, according to an announcement made today. The collab will bring two famous characters from the space game into Assassin’s Creed and offer different outfits and cosmetics for Destiny 2 based on looks from Ubisoft’s renowned franchise.

Prepare to take a leap of faith, Guardians. In partnership with @Ubisoft, worlds are about to collide with brand new cosmetics.



The official tweet showcased that Saint-14 and Lord Shaxx, two Titans from the Vanguard, will be available in Assassin’s Creed, likely as player outfits in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The image also shows a wolf mount and a bird. Each character seems to bring their own sword, too.

On the Destiny 2 side, however, players can spot a Warlock robe inspired by the classic look from Ezio and Altair in the classic Assassin’s Creed and the Ezio Trilogy. A Norse-inspired Titan outfit is also available, and players can spot a Hunter driving a themed sparrow. Lastly, the image shows a ship in the distance and a Ghost Shell seemingly styled after a Piece of Eden, a vital story element in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The Assassin’s Creed collab comes just as the game’s crossover with Fortnite ends. With the debut of Season of Plunder on Aug. 23 and Destiny 2’s induction into the Epic Games Store, Bungie partnered with the shooter to make one outfit inspired by a Fortnite skin for each class and also brought some of the Destiny 2 characters as skins in Fortnite. While Season of Plunder will be over by the time the Assassin’s Creed skins go live, the Fortnite sets will still be available for purchase using Silver, Destiny 2’s premium currency.

The collab will go live alongside Destiny 2’s new (and yet-unnamed) season, which debuts on Dec. 6. It’s unclear how these items will be available, though odds are players may have to shell out Silver for them. Game director Joe Blackburn confirmed an Arc-themed Eververse set will be available starting in season 19, so it’s unclear which of the two sets will rotate for Bright Dust—a free currency—throughout the season.

Players who aim to equip the Assassin’s Creed skins as soon as possible should prepare to shell out Silver for them, though: even if the collaboration armor sets will rotate for Bright Dust throughout the season, pieces will be sold individually and spread out over multiple weeks. While Bright Dust is cheaper, Silver will get you the sets instantly. If the Fortnite skins are an indication, however, the Assassin’s Creed ornaments may come with a markup, especially after season 19 ends.