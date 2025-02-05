Forgot password
Image via Bungie
Category:
Destiny 2

Destiny data miner unearths Marathon news may be coming soon

Oh right, Marathon.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 09:48 am

While everyone is enjoying the latest Destiny 2 Episode, Heresy, there have been several leaks regarding upcoming Destiny content—one of them is related to Bungie’s other project, Marathon.

On Feb. 4, the Bungie_Leaks account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a data-mined Marathon-themed sparrow for Destiny 2, hinting that more news regarding Marathon may be coming soon. The sparrow looks blocky with the UESC letters on it. The Game Post suggested this sparrow might be a Marathon pre-order bonus for Destiny 2, which means the pre-orders for the game may go live during Episode Heresy.

We have seen Marathon-themed cosmetics in Destiny 2 before, including the Runner Mask during last year’s Festival of the Lost event, going all the way back to the Marathon-inspired armor sets with Bungie’s 30th Anniversary in 2021. However, while the 30th Anniversary was themed to celebrate multiple Bungie projects, the sparrow leak (and the Mask) are more sudden, suggesting further news.

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt, as we know almost nothing about the game. Bungie has been incredibly silent regarding Marathon, with the latest developer update dating back to October 2024. We also haven’t seen any gameplay footage despite the game reportedly targeting the 2025 release.

What we do know is that Marathon is a hero-based extraction shooter and a reboot of Bungie’s original Marathon series from the ’90s. The game reportedly has a $40 price tag, worrying fans this might be another Concord situation, especially considering that extraction shooters are quite a niche genre, dominated mostly by hardcore games like Escape from Tarkov. There have also been a number of playtests that invited a wide range of players and creators.

Regardless of Bungie’s plans for Marathon, here’s to hoping we get more information about the game itself, including a glimpse of gameplay.

