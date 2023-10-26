Destiny 2’s next season adds requested quality-of-life change to save time before raids

Destiny 2’s next season, its 23rd overall, will finally add a long-anticipated quality-of-life change for Guardians who are in a rush to raid each week.

For the few Guardians left who don’t use browser extensions like Destiny Item Manager to pull items from their vault on the fly, Bungie will be adding the ability to access your vault while in orbit. The feature is probably a few years too late, but it’s still welcomed.

This Week In Destiny:



📦 S23 Preview: Vault from Orbit

💠 S23 Preview: Ghost Mod changes

💸 S23 Preview: Master Rahool updates

🌎 Localized info improvements

👻 Festival of the Lost community highlights



📰 https://t.co/RnaA3J1Xsx pic.twitter.com/J7jq9X7NtJ — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) October 26, 2023

The developer made the announcement in this week’s iteration of the This Week in Destiny blog post, where it updates the community on current issues, future content, and more.

“Show of hands if you’ve been that Guardian who has been jamming to some tunes while your friends organize the fireteam only to—at the very last minute, just as the raid is about to start—remember you left something in your vault and need to drop by the Tower,” Bungie said. “We get it, we do it too.”

Season 23, set to begin at the end of November, is the last traditional season in Destiny before it moves to a different form of content called Episodes next year. Bungie said it’s “hoping that this update will make it easier for all Guardians to update their build ahead of the start of an activity.”

The developer even said it’s “exploring additional areas to give more freedom to access the vault in-game for potential future releases,” in addition to the upcoming change.

In this week’s blog, Bungie also revealed changes coming to the cost of mods on Ghosts. In general, mods are having their energy costs greatly decreased for more customization.

“As the mathematically inclined among you may have already noticed, this means that you will have a lot more options for how to set up your Ghost while keeping those high-value XP mods slotted,” Bungie said. “Heck, with the right setup, you might find yourself with a Ghost Mod in every slot! We’re planning to check in with what Ghost loadouts you all choose to rock as you all go through Season 23, and we’ll use that information to plan further tweaks and upgrades to the system down the line.”

Finally, Master Rahool is feeling generous beginning in season 23 as he will now require less Glimmer to purchase things like Enhancement Prisms, Ascendant shards, Ascendant Alloys, and Enhancement Cores.

About the author