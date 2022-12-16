Destiny 2’s most annoying harmless bug this season has been fixed

Bungie vanquished the most annoying minor bug in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph last night, according to its support page. Your seasonal challenges will now stop flashing if you can’t claim any more challenges in a given week, putting an end to the nuisance that came from the issue.

The bug caused the seasonal challenges indicator on the Quests menu to constantly flash, which was easily distracting for players. The flashing could mislead them into thinking they had unclaimed seasonal challenges, even if they thought they had done all challenges so far.

Before the fix, the community seemed to attribute the flashing glitch challenges from future weeks being completed early, which Bungie seemed to confirm through its support page. “Unclaimable Seasonal Challenges will no longer flash if completed early,” it reads. This likely refers to the week five challenge, Quick Heist, which tasked players with completing a Heist Battlegrounds in under 12 minutes.

We have resolved the following issues:



❖ Unclaimable Seasonal Challenges will no longer flash if completed early.

❖ Stasis kills will more consistently count towards Dark Frosting ingredient drops. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) December 15, 2022

With 20 seasonal challenges in the first two weeks and objectives that could easily be completed without noticing, the glitch could make players click their seasonal challenges over and over. It’s ultimately a harmless bug that has little impact on gameplay (compared to the Weasel and Calabrese errors that launched alongside the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, for instance, and the subsequent days-long API outage).

Seasonal challenges play an important part in progressing through the seasonal vendor and the season pass. Because of it, they have their own prominent spot in the Quests tab and flash whenever you have unclaimed seasonal challenges as a reminder that you may have some XP and other rewards up for grabs.

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 are released in weekly batches. Some challenges are retroactive, meaning you can theoretically complete them on the first day of the season, even though they won’t be available (and consequently claimable) until later.

This isn’t the first time this glitch showed up in a Destiny 2 season. During Season of the Lost, players could complete one of the challenges from week 10 at the beginning of a season, which would cause the indicator to flash. This time, though, Bungie has tackled the issue early instead of making players wait to complete it.