Destiny 2’s Lightfall raid will launch in early March

Destiny 2 players can save the date and time for the raid that drops alongside the Lightfall expansion: Friday, March 10, at 11am CT, Bungie confirmed in today’s This Week at Bungie blog post.

Bungie’s blog post didn’t share any details on the raid other than its date, which is already highly valuable information. This means all players can take on the raid in contest mode (which caps their maximum Power Level) between the daily reset on Friday and Saturday. After those 24 hours, though, the raid will be released with its normal difficulty, allowing all players to take on the raid at their leisure over the weekend.

The scheduled date for the yet-unnamed raid follows the pattern of The Witch Queen when the raid was released on the second week of the season. Vow of the Disciple launched on Saturday, March 5, 2022, though its 24-hour contest mode was extended to Sunday, March 6 due to a host of connection issues, which kicked a massive number of players from the activity.

After the release of Vow of the Disciple, Bungie shifted the release of the following raid to a Friday instead of a Saturday. This would make it easier for the staff to address any issues that might stem from the raid. King’s Fall made its appearance in Destiny 2 (returning from the original Destiny) on Friday, Aug. 26, marking a shift to the new system. The yet-unnamed Lightfall raid will follow the same formula.

While Bungie is still keeping the raid details under wraps, players can expect it to relate to the overarching storyline between the Witness and the Vanguard, which kicked off in The Witch Queen and developed over the past year. The Neomuna Environment Trailer, posted earlier this week, gives players a glimpse of what to expect from the new destination—including areas that might feature in the raid when it drops on March 10.