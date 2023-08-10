Destiny 2’s best campaign is free for some PlayStation gamers this month

Destiny fans on PlayStation have plenty to get excited about this August as the platform’s subscription service, PlayStation Plus, is giving subscribers one of the game’s best expansions for free.

The Witch Queen is free for subscribers across August. This expansion for Destiny 2 came out in early 2022 and now players who chose not to buy can finally get a taste simply for being a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

With this expansion, Destiny 2 got plenty of upgrades including new story content, raids, and of course, the Glaive weapon. This campaign is widely respected by players as one of the best in the game and something any fan should take the time to dive into.

Destiny 2 has a new Galive weapon. Image via Bungie

If you’re a former Destiny 2 player who hasn’t been back to the game in some time then this content will allow you to discover the new Savathun’s Throne World location and its surprises, including a brand new game mode called The Wellspring.

For PlayStation Plus subscribers eager to give this a try you will need to already own the Destiny 2 base game for PS4 or PS5. Fortunately, the game is free-to-play, so all you’ll need to do is install it before unlocking this bonus content.

Should The Witch Queen reignite your love of Destiny, then the good news is 2023’s expansion is already here. Lightfall is available to purchase and enjoy, but sadly it hasn’t yet received its PlayStation Plus release. So for now, you’ll need to part with some extra cash to get the whole experience.

That said, PlayStation Plus doesn’t just have Destiny 2 content this month, there are plenty of other indie titles to check out for free in August.

