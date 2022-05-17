Destiny 2 Weekly Reset (May 17): Nightfall, challenges, reset time, and more

Here's what you need to know for this week.

Another Tuesday brings another reset in Destiny 2, offering plenty for players to do. The Tuesday reset is Destiny 2‘s equivalent to a fresh slate, kicking off another seven days of content and resetting the weekly caps across the title.

This means Powerful and Pinnacle caps, raid challenges, vendor challenges, activities, and encounter lockouts are all reset, and players can have a shot to earn them again for the next seven days. Each week also changes the Nightfall in rotation, the rotating mode in the Crucible, the Eververse stock for Bright Dust, and stock on some of the vendors across the galaxy.

Xûr will also visit on Friday reset and leave on the subsequent Tuesday. During that same period of time, Trials of Osiris is active, provided it’s not the first week of the season or if Iron Banner isn’t available. On Iron Banner weeks, however, Saint-14 will take a rest.

Here’s what there is to do this week in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Weekly Reset (May 17 to 24)

The new weekly lockout resets Pinnacles and Powerful drops, as well as vendor challenges, raid and dungeon drops, and more. In some cases, it will introduce a new cycle, including a new Nightfall Strike and weapon, progress (or regress) the Curse in the Dreaming City, and cycle raid challenges.

Vanguard, Nightfalls, and other playlist activities

Special event: Guardian Games (May 17 to 24)

Double Reputation: Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit

Nightfall: The Scarlet Keep Reward: The Palindrome or Plug One.1 Champions: Barrier, Unstoppable Shields: Arc, Solar

The Scarlet Keep Vanguard: Void Burn

Void Burn Crucible: Team Scorched

Raid challenges

Each week, one challenge is available across each raid. Completing it grants an extra drop, as well as a triumph if it is the first time doing it. For Vault of Glass and Vow of the Disciple, finishing the challenge on the Master difficulty will drop an Adept (or Timelost) version of the weapon.

Vow of the Disciple: Swift Destruction (Acquisition)—Kill the Unstoppables within seconds of each other.

Swift Destruction (Acquisition)—Kill the Unstoppables within seconds of each other. Vault of Glass: Strangers in Time (Gatekeepers)—kill each Wyvern and Praetorian within seconds of each other.

Strangers in Time (Gatekeepers)—kill each Wyvern and Praetorian within seconds of each other. Deep Stone Crypt: Of All Trades (Descent)—All players must do each role (Operator, Scanner, Suppressor).

Of All Trades (Descent)—All players must do each role (Operator, Scanner, Suppressor). Garden of Salvation: Leftovers (First encounter)—Do not kill any Cyclops (use Blinding Grenades if you’re struggling).

Leftovers (First encounter)—Do not kill any Cyclops (use Blinding Grenades if you’re struggling). Last Wish: Forever Fight (Morgeth)—Do not kill the Ogres.

Vendor resets and weekly lockouts

Vendor challenges: Commander Zavala, Banshee-44, Lord Shaxx, The Drifter, Hawthorne, Saint-14, The War Table.

Commander Zavala, Banshee-44, Lord Shaxx, The Drifter, Hawthorne, Saint-14, The War Table. Vendor weapons and armor: Banshee-44, Ada-1 (mods change every day).

Banshee-44, Ada-1 (mods change every day). Raid and dungeon encounter lockout: all activities (Master and Normal versions of raids have different lockouts, but both reset on Tuesdays). Dungeons will only give you new loot for the first time that week, but players can farm for items they already have.

all activities (Master and Normal versions of raids have different lockouts, but both reset on Tuesdays). Dungeons will only give you new loot for the first time that week, but players can farm for items they already have. Weekly Pinnacle missions: Vox Obscura, Preservation.

Vox Obscura, Preservation. Weekly bounties: Shaw Han, Variks, Petra Venj.

Shaw Han, Variks, Petra Venj. Eververse: New stock for Bright Dust, new weekly sales.

Destinations

Europa

Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess (Kridis)

The Dark Priestess (Kridis) Eclipsed Zone: Eventide Ruins

Eventide Ruins Exo Challenge: Survival

Dreaming City

Ascendant Challenge: Forfeit Shrine (Garden of Esila)

Forfeit Shrine (Garden of Esila) Curse: Weak

Weak Petra: The Strand

The Strand Mission: Broken Courier

What time is the weekly reset in Destiny 2?

The weekly reset kicks off every Tuesday at 5pm UTC (12pm CT with Daylight Saving Time). Bungie’s schedule is adjusted based on the UTC timezone and may change during Daylight Savings. The daily reset also takes place at 5pm UTC and changes every day. Most bounties refresh daily, but other activities have weekly lockouts.

At 5pm UTC (12pm CT with Daylight Saving Time) on Fridays, both Xûr and Trials of Osiris will be available until the next weekly reset, the following Tuesday. Xûr will bring a series of Exotics, including one weapon and one piece of armor for each class.

The intergalactic merchant also brings a selection of Legendary guns and armor, and in some cases, this may be the only way to obtain them. He will also offer a quest that drops an Exotic Cipher per week, letting you obtain some Exotics from the Monument to Lost Lights in the Tower.

Trials of Osiris, on the other hand, is Destiny 2‘s most hard-fought PvP mode. Like Xûr, Trials is available from Friday to Tuesday, provided it’s not the first week of the season or that Lord Saladin (or Bracus Forge) isn’t bringing the Iron Banner to the Tower.