Destiny 2: Secret Triumphs Required for the Flamekeeper 2023 Title

The Solstice event has made its annual return to Destiny 2 for 2023, and that means the limited-run Flamekeeper Title is once again up for grabs.

Whether you’re a newer player looking to unlock it for the first time, or a seasoned veteran aiming to reclaim that golden-gilded designation, you will have to complete some Triumphs all the same. This year, the Flamekeeper Title has only five Triumphs, but they are all labeled as secrets, just so things aren’t too easy.

All Destiny 2 Flamekeeper Title Triumphs

This year, players must complete five Triumphs to unlock the “Flamekeeper” title. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As shown in the list below, all of these Triumphs are fairly straightforward and should be relatively easy for most players to complete before the Solstice event ends on Aug. 8.

Triumph How to Unlock Flamekeeper Complete Event Challenges during Solstice. Progress resets at the end of the event. From the Ashes Upgrade four pieces of Sunlit armor. Bonfire Bash Fully stoke the bonfire in the Bonfire Bash activity. Sunlight ‘Em Up While wearing a set of fully rekindled Sunlit armor, complete Dungeons, Raids, Master or Grandmaster Nightfalls, or win rounds in Trials of Osiris. Inextinguishable Complete the Bonfire Bash activity without dying.

The self-titled Flamekeeper Triumph simply tasks players with finishing the Solstice challenges in the new event pass, which can be found through the Quests tab on your Director.

From the Ashes is much less self-explanatory as it has to do with the main loop of the Solstice. While Sunlit armor can be obtained by purchasing it with Silver or Bright Dust, this Triumph invites players to get the job done the long way; using Kindling.

Named after the Solstice event’s flagship Bonfire Bash activity in the EAZ, this challenge is simple to complete once players have gotten their feet wet within the LTM. Essentially, once you clear the Taken interference, you’ll need to head to the marked areas that begin showing up on your map, kill the mini-bosses, and throw the Igniters at the bonfire. Once the timer runs out or you reach 30 dunks, the bonfire will be fully stoked.

Likely the hardest of these Triumphs, Sunlight ‘Em Up can take a lot of time to check off depending on how fast you can acquire a set of fully rekindled Sunlit armor, as well as complete these higher-difficulty activities.

Lastly, the Inextinguishable Triumph is the easiest to complete from this set as players will simply need to play through the Bonfire Bash activity without going down.

