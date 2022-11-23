Destiny 2 players hit all community event milestones in around 24 hours amid grinding and glitches

Destiny 2’s new Eliksni Quarter community event started at reset yesterday. And shortly after today’s reset, fans hit the final milestone missing to finish the objectives required for the community event.

The Eliksni Quarter community event allows players to deposit Captain’s Coins in a specific location in the Tower. In-universe, the Vanguard and the Last City’s Eliksni used those resources to expand the Eliksni Quarter, accessible from the H.E.L.M. These Captain’s Coins dropped from most activities, ranging from Lost Sectors to rituals.

It took the Destiny 2 community a little over a day to reach the final milestone, which required 400 million Captain’s Coins deposited. Bungie’s official tweet confirmed the milestone at 1:45pm CT. The Eliksni Charity third-party tracker, made by prominent community figures, shows the community reached the final objective around 12:27pm CT.

The community goals were designed to make it easier for players to deposit more resources with each completed objective. The first two milestones allowed the community to deposit Season of Plunder currency as well, and the third allowed players to deposit destination materials—which are going away next season. Captain’s Coins were also relatively easy to acquire, and players could farm most activities to add some to their inventory.

Eliksni Charity confirms a surge in activity just after the completion of the third milestone at 7am CT, and progress through the milestones skyrocketed after that time and continued to grow. At the time the community completed the last objective, players were depositing almost twice as many Captain’s Coins on average.

Though the community jumped on the milestone, a glitch also likely helped players progress quickly through the objectives. One of the early milestones allowed players to donate the seasonal Treasure Coordinates, and glitch-focused content creator Cheese Forever made a video exposing a bug that gave players infinite Treasure Coordinates. At time of writing, Cheese Forever’s video had over 122,000 views, which may have helped players put in large amounts of donations and get their cosmetics.

In addition to community-based goals, players can also earn a series of individual rewards by depositing Captain’s Coins and similar materials in the Donations Chest at the Last City, which serves as another incentive for them to dive into the event. The highlights of the rewards include a Ghost Shell and an Ascendant Shard. The Donations Chest also offers gift boxes, which can contain Deepsight weapons or Eververse Engrams, among other rewards.

The community event helped bring some light to the storyline of the Eliksni coming to the Last City, which was a visceral point in last year’s Season of the Splicer and also took a prominent spot in Season of Plunder. The latest season centered around the Eliksni and (re)acquainted players with Eido and Mithrax, as well as the Spider.

Players can see the improvements themselves by heading into the Eliksni Quarter and looking for them. Each new piece of infrastructure is followed by a short audio message from Mithrax, which helps fill in the gaps and tell the importance of the guardians’ work to the Eliksni. Though the milestones are done, players can continue to make their contributions and earn their rewards.