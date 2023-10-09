Destiny 2 players agree these modifiers should be removed from the game

Modifiers in Destiny 2 are meant to give an activity some extra challenge. While some are genuinely interesting to play around, others are much less appreciated—and, according to many fans, should be removed from the game entirely.

On Oct. 8, players on Reddit pointed out in a thread that activity modifiers like Attrition, which is active this week in Altars of Summoning, are simply not fun. Attrition, in particular, slows your health regeneration, and your enemies will spawn a Well of Light on death for you to heal instead.

The modifier wants you to get up close and personal with the enemies, which can be an interesting challenge but not in an activity that is filled with cursed thralls and screens, especially with a Tier 3 offering active.

It becomes difficult to stay alive if you run a build that doesn’t have much healing, like a Stasis build. What’s even worse, because it’s a matchmade activity, some players may not even know what the active modifier does.

Players agree that modifiers like Attrition are the reason they skip the activity during the week. For something that is supposed to create a challenge, it’s “less a modifier and more just a straight up debilitating handicap,” as one fan described it.

Attrition is not the only such modifier: Togetherness and Grounded are very similar in the way they work. Togetherness decreases your health regeneration and only increases it when you are close to another player. And we all know that is impossible to achieve in matchmade activities. Grounded makes you take more damage when airborne, which doesn’t work well with supers that vault you up.

For those of you saying, “You wanted a challenge, so there you go,” you are only partially right. These modifiers are not a big deal when you play in a coordinated fireteam, but in a matchmade activity that has a lot of solo players, they are just an annoyance.

