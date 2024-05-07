Destiny 2 added more new PvP maps today than it had in the last 2 years combined

Fans of Destiny 2’s Crucible PvP mode haven’t had this much to look forward to in a very, very long time.

As part of an update today, three new maps have entered the Crucible as part of a new PvP Map Pack for Into the Light, the final update before The Final Shape launches in just under a month.

The three new maps, built for six-vs-six gameplay, are set in different locations and are available for all players for free right now. Eventide Labs is based on the Beyond Light DLC’s Europa, Cirrus Plaza is found on Lightfall’s Neomuna, and Dissonance can be found on a Pyramid ship belonging to The Witness’s fleet.

Destiny 2 added 17 maps between seasons two and 18, with a steady flow of content featuring multiple maps in seasons two through four. That trend mostly continued in seasons eight through 10, followed by a massive gap that saw no new maps in between seasons 11 and 16. Seasons 17 and 18 in 2022 added one new map each, followed by another map in season 22 last year.

Overall, the same number of maps were added today that were added in the entire time between May 2022 and August 2023. And if that sounds wild, it’s because it is. The Crucible undoubtedly took a back seat over the past few years, but a renewed focus has helped bring new content that players have been waiting a very long time for.

With The Final Shape around the corner, PvP fans may have to enjoy these three new maps for the foreseeable future, though. Bungie has not announced a future release date for any new maps just yet, but it’s possible that more could be added, or old ones could be unvaulted, throughout 2024 and beyond.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 4.

