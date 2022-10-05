Bungie lands on potential fix to Duality’s bell bug in Destiny 2, targeting Oct. 18 deployment

In a solo flawless attempt or a Master run in Destiny 2, there’s little room for error. One death can set back your team—or, if you’re attempting to go flawless, can send you back to Orbit. The Duality dungeon is one of the biggest offenders thanks to its buggy interactions and mysterious physical deaths, but Bungie has found a potential fix to one of the most frustrating bugs in the dungeon.

Bungie has “configured a potential fix” for an issue that killed players after they rang the Bell of Conquest in the Duality dungeon, according to a Bungie Help post from today. The developers are targeting the Oct. 18 patch for the fix and will provide players with updates through the official support account.

The Bell of Conquest mechanic permeates all three encounters in Duality. Ringing the Bell of Conquest sends players into a Nightmare dimension where they have to complete a few objectives before heading back to reality and triggering a damage phase. The Bell of Conquest is one of the common points of all three encounters—and so is the number of mysterious, accidental deaths related to ringing it and still dying, despite following protocol properly.

The Duality dungeon released on May 27 as part of the Season of the Haunted storyline, though it’s included in the Witch Queen Dungeon Pack and therefore not tied to the purchase of the season. Players have long complained about the glitches and accidental deaths inside the dungeon—for instance, from erroneous knockbacks that lead to players dying to the Architects—though Bungie’s upcoming fix could mitigate some of the dungeon’s pain points for parts of the community.

The Bell of Conquest glitch didn’t seem to have a specific trigger, though players mentioned that being too close to another object in the other dimension could be one of the causes of it. Regardless, to players affected by the glitch, their deaths could feel nonsensical, especially if they succeeded at the mechanics but died when switching between realities. Though Bungie hasn’t specifically addressed the Architect-related physical deaths, the fix to the Bell of Conquest glitch could be a sign that more fixes are on the way to Duality, especially since it’s tied to its own paywall through the The Witch Queen Dungeon Pack, which costs 2,000 Silver ($19.99).

This isn’t the only issue Bungie has tackled recently. Developers will also tackle a pervasive glitch with the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Hunter Exotic, which accidentally allowed players to have infinite uptime on class ability-based effects like the Titans’ Lorelei Splendor Helm. The fix is also scheduled for “mid-October,” according to Bungie.