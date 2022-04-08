Bungie job listing suggests a Destiny animated series could be in the works

Bungie is looking for someone to "extend the franchise into new categories including TV, films, books, comics and audio formats."

Bungie might be looking to create an animated series based on its hit game Destiny.

Bungie has started recruiting a senior producer who has experience in animation, licensed products, and television development, according to a post on the company’s official website. The company already hired Derick Tsai, who was previously responsible for League of Legends animated shorts at Riot Games.

Now that Bungie has been acquired by Sony, the Destiny franchise may get a huge expansion outside of games, as is happening with other Sony IPs with the Uncharted movie and The Last of Us series. Even without confirmation, the overview of the job application says the person who is hired will “produce projects that extend the franchise into new categories including TV, films, books, comics and audio formats.” The job also requires “experience with licensed products, and/or animation, scripted television development or current programming,” and the candidate needs to have a “strong understanding of Destiny and its world.”

It seems like Destiny will undoubtedly have its world and lore expanded in the near future with books, animated series, movies, or maybe something else. Fans of the franchise will have to wait to see what exactly is coming, though.

Destiny 2 is available on PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series platforms.