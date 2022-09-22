Bungie auto-completes objective in Destiny 2 due to high completion requirement

The Destiny 2 community is torn after Bungie announced that an objective for this week’s quest is going to be auto-completed.

On Twitter, Bungie explained that the requirements for the Champions Defeated objective for this week’s Sails of the Shipstealer Season quest are too high for many players. The quest objective states that players must “defeat 50 Champions,” which can be difficult for most players to achieve since Champions are hard to come by at lower levels and are more difficult to kill than normal enemies when they do appear. Taking them out often requires a special seasonal weapon mod or something else, which can be rough for some players.

Due to the completion requirement being too high for many players, we have auto-completed the Champions Defeated objective for this week’s Sails of the Shipstealer Seasonal quest. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 21, 2022

The objective has been frustrating for many players since it was focused on high-level seasonal content. Players get three kill points per Champion killed in the Expeditions seasonal activity instead of one, but each run only has two or three Champions. This can make it a very grindy objective when players are trying to reach 50 kills.

Another way to reach the objective was to do the Master difficulty of the Ketchcrash seasonal activity since each Champion counted as eight kills. This means players could achieve the objective in one activity but, since it’s so difficult, casual players weren’t able to achieve this. Players also needed to find their own group of six to take part since there isn’t team matchmaking, which was one of the biggest complaints.

While some have voiced frustration with Bungie auto-completing the challenge, it’s an overall win for Destiny 2 players. The story quest unlocked a big piece of lore for Season of Plunder’s plot, revealing new information about Mithrax and Eido.