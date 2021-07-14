Best value deals on gaming chairs (July 2021)

The list includes chairs with exceptional features like built-in Bluetooth speakers and dynamic lumbar support, while others have minimalistic features catering to simpler preferences. These chairs are specifically designed for adults and may not fit children. Check out our gaming chairs for kids article if you’re looking for smaller sizes. Here are some of the best deals on gaming chairs suited for particular needs and price ranges.

Image by Cougar via Amazon

Specifications The Cougar Argo is the perfect combination of gaming style and ergonomics, making it an exceedingly comfortable choice for PC Gamers. This chair has a highly breathable mesh design which allows air, water vapor, and body heat to flow through the seat. Thanks to the mesh design, Cougar’s Argo chair stays cool, ensuring that you can play games in comfort.

Image via Amazon

Specifications This chair comes with an adjustable headrest and rollerblade wheels that do not leave marks on the hardwood floors, so you can move around and even grab a quick glass of water without missing the game. The best part about this chair is the attention to detail regarding comfort and posture.

Image by Arozzi via Amazon

Specifications Although a slightly expensive option, the Arozzi Vernazza comes with durable fabric and supportive pillows for the headrest to help justify the investment. It has a weight capacity of 320 pounds and a large, spacious seat for plus-size gamers

Image by AKRacing via Amazon

Specifications Another popular choice for gamers, this chair has foam padding, ensuring the retention of its shape and density for an extended period of time. The curved shape of the chair gives maximum back support due to its heavy, hand-welded steel frame.

Image by GTRacing via Amazon

Specifications This versatile gaming chair comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker to connect with any smartphone or tablet. It has a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion so you can adjust it to your preference. GTRacing’s gaming chair is the best fit for gamers who want flexible customization options.

Image by Respawn via Amazon

Specifications The Respawn 200 comes with bonded leather fabric on the seat to help keep the chair sweat-free after continuous hours of gaming. Despite its rigid-looking design, the Respawn 200 comes with integrated lumbar support for an extra touch of comfort.

Image by X Rocker via Amazon