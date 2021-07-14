Best value deals on gaming chairs (July 2021)

Find the right chair at the right price.

Screengrab via X Rocker

The list includes chairs with exceptional features like built-in Bluetooth speakers and dynamic lumbar support, while others have minimalistic features catering to simpler preferences. These chairs are specifically designed for adults and may not fit children. Check out our gaming chairs for kids article if you’re looking for smaller sizes. Here are some of the best deals on gaming chairs suited for particular needs and price ranges.

Cougar Argo

CougarArgo
Image by Cougar via Amazon
Specifications
The Cougar Argo is the perfect combination of gaming style and ergonomics, making it an exceedingly comfortable choice for PC Gamers. This chair has a highly breathable mesh design which allows air, water vapor, and body heat to flow through the seat. Thanks to the mesh design, Cougar’s Argo chair stays cool, ensuring that you can play games in comfort.
Why We Recommend
  • Dynamic lumbar support design
  • Adjustable and flexible backrest 
  • 3D adjustable armrest
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

Image via Amazon
Specifications
This chair comes with an adjustable headrest and rollerblade wheels that do not leave marks on the hardwood floors, so you can move around and even grab a quick glass of water without missing the game. The best part about this chair is the attention to detail regarding comfort and posture.
Why We Recommend
  • Rollerblade chair wheels
  • Water-resistant fabric
  • Free replacement parts for life
Today’s Best Deals
Save 9% Today

Arozzi Vernazza

Image by Arozzi via Amazon
Specifications
Although a slightly expensive option, the Arozzi Vernazza comes with durable fabric and supportive pillows for the headrest to help justify the investment. It has a weight capacity of 320 pounds and a large, spacious seat for plus-size gamers.
Why We Recommend
  • Stable recline
  • Higher weight capacity
  • Available in multiple colors
Today’s Best Deals
See on Amazon

Best pink gaming chairs 

Here are some of the top gaming chair designs that also come in pink:

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair

Image by AKRacing via Amazon
Specifications
Another popular choice for gamers, this chair has foam padding, ensuring the retention of its shape and density for an extended period of time. The curved shape of the chair gives maximum back support due to its heavy, hand-welded steel frame.
Why We Recommend
  • Foam padding
  • Powerful steel frame
  • Comfort
Today’s Best Deals
Save 6% Today

GTRACING Gaming Chair

Image by GTRacing via Amazon
Specifications
This versatile gaming chair comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker to connect with any smartphone or tablet. It has a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion so you can adjust it to your preference. GTRacing’s gaming chair is the best fit for gamers who want flexible customization options.
Why We Recommend
  • Multi-functional
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Value for money
Today’s Best Deals
Save 10% Today

RESPAWN 200

Image by Respawn via Amazon
Specifications
The Respawn 200 comes with bonded leather fabric on the seat to help keep the chair sweat-free after continuous hours of gaming. Despite its rigid-looking design, the Respawn 200 comes with integrated lumbar support for an extra touch of comfort.
Why We Recommend
  • Durability
  • Blend of luxury and comfort
  • Leather fabric
Today’s Best Deals
Save 25% Today

X Rocker Trident Pedestal 4.1

Image by X Rocker via Amazon
Specifications
X Rocker is known for its versatile gaming chair designs. The Trident Pedestal 4.1 doesn’t just have a spectacular wireless audio system but also includes a 4.1 Bluetooth speaker system to enhance the overall audio experience of the game.
Why We Recommend
  •  Dual-arm support
  •  4.1 Bluetooth speakers
  • Pedestal swivel base
Today’s Best Deals
Save 43% Today

