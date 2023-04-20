How to play Dead Island 2 early with New Zealand trick

Dead Island 2 is finally releasing after a decade of being stuck in development and many players are eager to get their hands on the game. Fortunately, the game is launching on April 21 at midnight no matter where you live, which means people in the New Zealand region can get access early. This also applies to those who are able to trick their systems.

Here’s all the information you need to know about playing Dead Island 2 early in your region using the New Zealand time zone trick.

How to use the New Zealand trick to play Dead Island 2 early

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Dambuster Studios

You can only do this trick on specific systems like Xbox. PlayStation and PC are hard-locked into your region. If you want to play the game early using the New Zealand trick, you’ll need to do the following:

Go into your Xbox’s settings menu.

Go to the “System” tab.

Select “Language and Location.”

Change your location and language to “English (New Zealand).”

Restart your Xbox completely.

The game will release at midnight wherever your time zone is, so this can also apply to setting your console to any other region near you if you only have to wait a couple of hours. New Zealand just happens to be the earliest time zone and language you’ll be able to set your console in to get the game the earliest, with it actually being available right now.

Just make sure to follow the steps above and that’s all you need to know about how to use the New Zealand trick to play Dead Island 2 early.