Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Michal Myers is stalking a survivor
Image via Behaviour Interactive
Category:
Dead by Daylight

How to increase Lightbringer Emblem score in Dead by Daylight

Let it shine, let it shine.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 09:42 am

As fun as it might be to loop the Killer in Dead by Daylight, that’s not the main goal of Survivors. Behaviour Interactive added a Lightbringer Emblem system to motivate players to focus more on repairing generators.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what the Lightbringer Emblem system does and what it’s used for. 

What is the Lightbringer Emblem score in DBD

Five Lightbringer emblems from Dead by Daylight
Bring light and get emblems. Image via Deadbydaylight.wiki

The Lightbringer Emblem score in Dead by Daylight is your end score for how much you participated in repairing generators and cleansing Totems as a Survivor. There are many ways to increase this score, but one of the most effective ways is to simply kneel down in front of a generator and work on repairs. Alternatively, you can assist by baiting the Killer and looping them around while your fellow survivors work on Generators or Totems.

How to score Lightbringer Emblem points in DBD

Dead by Daylight player is repairing a generator
Do your part. Image via Deadbydaylight.wiki

To score Lightbringer Emblem points in DBD, you can do the following generator-repairing activities:

ActivityPoints earned
Generator gets repaired, Hex Totem gets cleansed by any survivorFive points
Get chased while another Survivor is cleansing a Hex Totem10 points
Opening the Exit Gate (can be done twice per match)15 points
Cleanse a Dull Totem20 points
Cleanse or Bless a Hex Totem50 points
Work with other Survivors on a GeneratorUp to 33.33 points
Repair a GeneratorUp to 100 points (this is spit among other survivors)

In short, instead of looking for the Killer and looping them around, start working on those generators and help other Survivors working on them, and you’ll get plenty of Lightbringer Emblem points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.