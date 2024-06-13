How to increase Lightbringer Emblem score in Dead by Daylight

As fun as it might be to loop the Killer in Dead by Daylight, that’s not the main goal of Survivors. Behaviour Interactive added a Lightbringer Emblem system to motivate players to focus more on repairing generators.

Here’s what the Lightbringer Emblem system does and what it’s used for.

What is the Lightbringer Emblem score in DBD

Bring light and get emblems. Image via Deadbydaylight.wiki

The Lightbringer Emblem score in Dead by Daylight is your end score for how much you participated in repairing generators and cleansing Totems as a Survivor. There are many ways to increase this score, but one of the most effective ways is to simply kneel down in front of a generator and work on repairs. Alternatively, you can assist by baiting the Killer and looping them around while your fellow survivors work on Generators or Totems.

How to score Lightbringer Emblem points in DBD

Do your part. Image via Deadbydaylight.wiki

To score Lightbringer Emblem points in DBD, you can do the following generator-repairing activities:

Activity Points earned Generator gets repaired, Hex Totem gets cleansed by any survivor Five points Get chased while another Survivor is cleansing a Hex Totem 10 points Opening the Exit Gate (can be done twice per match) 15 points Cleanse a Dull Totem 20 points Cleanse or Bless a Hex Totem 50 points Work with other Survivors on a Generator Up to 33.33 points Repair a Generator Up to 100 points (this is spit among other survivors)

In short, instead of looking for the Killer and looping them around, start working on those generators and help other Survivors working on them, and you’ll get plenty of Lightbringer Emblem points.

