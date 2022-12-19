Dead by Daylight finally adding new feature that tells you who’s not working on generators

There is a common issue when playing by yourself in competitive games in that you can’t properly communicate with your team, especially if the game doesn’t natively allow microphones. Dead by Daylight’s lack of communication can make the game feel isolating and scary. On the other hand, not knowing what your team is doing can prolong the game, which is why Behaviour Interactive is likely teasing a new change.

According to a tweet from the official account today, in the style of the yearly holiday gimmick Dwelf, it seems that Behaviour is teasing a new feature that could come to the game. It looks like icons will appear above each Survivor’s name that lets the other Survivors know what they’re doing. In the image, it looks to at least include cleansing totems, working on generators, and searching through chests.

Secret Agent Dwelf here – I've secured a top secret file. Gotta run, they're after me! 🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aGHszN9XHr — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) December 19, 2022

This feature will be immensely popular when it launches, allowing players to finally know what their allies are up to. For solo players who can’t talk to allies, it will let them know whether they should prioritize working on generators or head to save someone that’s on the hook. It can also help to know who’s not pulling their weight in the match, which can cause it to take so much longer.

There is no release date given with this teaser, but the feature looks to be in a usable state at least. It may be that players see this new feature after the new year when Behaviour Interactive likely comes back from its holiday break. That gives mischievous players a little more time to play tricks on their fellow Survivors and do what they want without their allies knowing.

Even six years on, it’s good to see Behaviour still considering important quality-of-life changes for the game. It’s also a fun way to announce the feature with the holiday-themed Dwelf character taking over the account and acting like one of the leakers for the game.