Why is Ray Reconstruction grayed out in Cyberpunk 2077?

If you’re trying to use the cool Ray Reconstruction feature in Cyberpunk 2077 to make the game look even better, you might have noticed it’s grayed out in the settings. This can be super annoying. There are two main reasons this happens, and luckily, it can be fixed.

What causes Ray Reconstruction to be grayed out in Cyberpunk 2077?

If Ray Reconstruction is grayed out in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s because of two things: either your graphics card isn’t compatible with the feature (it has to be RTX 20-series and above), or you have a compatible graphics card but haven’t updated it to the most recent driver.

How to fix Ray Reconstruction grayed out in Cyberpunk 2077

If you don’t have a compatible graphics card, the only solution is to buy a new one that is compatible. Tha’s obviously an expensive solution, so it’s not worth it unless your graphics card is a really outdated one and you were planning on upgrading it soon anyway.

If you do have a compatible card but haven’t updated it, you can update the driver to the latest one by clicking on the drivers tab on the top right corner of the NVIDIA GeForce Experience program, selecting the newest driver available at the top of the list, and pressing download then express installation. It should be version 537.42 or above.

You should also know that this feature works only when Path Tracing and the Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode are switched on.

You can turn them on in the Cyberpunk 2077 graphic settings menu. However, you’ll still need a compatible graphics card updated to the latest drivers.

