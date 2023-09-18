When does the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review embargo lift?

We'll get to read Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty reviews sooner than you think.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be nearly three years old, but it’s more relevant than ever thanks to its new DLC, Phantom Liberty. The original launch of Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t as smooth as butter, to put it politely, so it’s only natural that fans would want to hear a review or two once the Phantom Liberty review embargo lifts, so they know what to expect.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is set to launch on Sept. 26, but you’ll be able to hear what the new DLC is all about way before that, thanks to the rather liberal review embargo that CD Projekt Red has given to reviewers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty embargo time and date

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review embargo lifts on Sept. 20 at 8am PDT / 10am CT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST.

If you are located in North America, you will wake up to a myriad of Phantom Liberty reviews. Those situated in Europe or further east will have to wait a bit longer to fill their day with Cyberpunk 2077 content.

If you want to know exactly how long you have to wait until you can start hearing about Phantom Liberty, this handy countdown timer will let you know, right down to the second.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s early review embargo is good news for gamers on two fronts. There’s the obvious benefit of getting to see and hear some industry insight into the DLC days before it launches. Those who have already pre-ordered will get to see what their money has gone toward, while others who are yet to make a decision on the purchase can collect more information on the product before ultimately deciding if they are on board or not.

The other angle here is that CD Projekt Red is showing confidence in this release, which is paramount following the disastrous press they got when they launched Cyberpunk 2077. Confidence doesn’t guarantee anything, but it appears that the developers are certain their latest product will be adored by reviewers and critics, and early impressions will only make Phantom Liberty look even better than fans thought.

We have our fingers crossed that this will be the case, but good, bad, or ugly, we will be there to cover everything Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Don’t you dare miss it!

