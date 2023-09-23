Elon Musk is one of the most controversial figures in business and entertainment today. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been seen on different broadcasts in esports and spouting hot takes on social media, but now, some gamers claim to have spotted the infamous tech mogul in Cyberpunk 2077.

These rumors began spreading after the release of Cyberpunk 2077‘s massive 2.0 update, which brought multiple major changes to weapon systems, police presence, and more. With so many new people trying out the game and others returning for the first time in months, people are noticing different details that might not have been noticed before.

Is Elon Musk in Cyberpunk 2077?

Some players claimed that Elon Musk could be seen as a cameo during the opening sequence of the Corpo life path, where V is standing in the bathroom, staring at themselves in a mirror. The NPC in question enters the bathroom behind the player character and glances at them for a few moments before heading to a stall.

In a real-life Elon Musk memoir written by Walter Isaacson, the businessman allegedly burst into the recording studio where his then-partner Grimes was reciting lines for her own in-game character, Lizzy Wizzy. He was apparently armed with a “two-hundred-year-old gun” and “insisted that they give him a cameo.”

Unfortunately for any hidden secret hunters, this character is not Elon Musk. If you take a closer look, the NPC doesn’t resemble Musk at all and doesn’t even have any possible identifying features to hint towards the billionaire. To add more assurances, CD Projekt Red developer Patrick K. Mills refuted these claims on social media and even called out whoever started this “nonsense.”

Even though Elon Musk might not be in Cyberpunk 2077, there are still plenty of different people to meet in Night City. This includes popular actor Idris Elba as he plays special agent Solomon Reed in the Phantom Liberty DLC, which will be released on Tuesday. Sept. 26.

