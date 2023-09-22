In Cyberpunk 2077’s new 2.0 update, the developers changed up a heap of the game, and one of the biggest changes is how perks and skills now work. The system has been changed from the ground up, so your character’s skills and attributes will automatically reset after installing the update to make the most of the new features and let you adjust things as you see fit.

But while the game does this for you the first time, if you want to change things again later, you’re on your own. Don’t worry, though. It’s easy to do. In fact, it’s as simple as the click of a button.

How to respec in Cyberpunk 2077

If you want to respec your character in Cyberpunk 2077, head to the character menu and find the Reset Attributes button at the bottom left. You’ll have to pay a small fee, but it’s worth it if you want the change.

It’s important to note that you can only do this once for each saved game, so choose when to do this wisely. If you’re struggling to figure out what you want to do, feel free to utilize the official Cyberpunk 2077 Build Planner created by CD Projekt Red. It’s a risk-free way to plan ahead.

You’ll also have to remove any and all Cyberware unlocked via the Technical Ability Skill Tree since they are exclusive to that skill tree. To do that, you’ll need to visit a Ripperdoc and fork out some cash, but again, it’s a small price to pay for having the freedom to start over again.

Some of the best builds heading into the expansion include Bullet Time Ninja, Hack & Slash Netrunner, and Savage Slugger Solo—all of which have been created by the developers themselves. The new changes allow for more build customization than ever before.

