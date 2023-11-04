How to get the Riskit Iconic Weapon in Cyberpunk 2077

Riskit is a tier five Iconic Power Pistol that can be picked up during Shot By Both Sides, a side job that takes place in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC.

Beginning this side job doesn’t require any special doing of any sort; after you’ve progressed the Phantom Liberty story far enough, Mr. Hands will contact you to offer the gig. If you don’t have it yet, just keep playing Phantom Liberty and you’ll get it soon. If you do have it, well then make sure you read carefully—you can only get Riskit if you make some very specific decisions during Shot by Both Sides.

How to get Riskit during Shot by Both Sides in Cyberpunk 2077

In order to get the Iconic weapon Riskit, you need to side with Dante in the confrontation at the end of the Shot by Both Sides mission. This means allowing Dante to kill Bree—Riskit is looted from her body, so there is no workaround here. If you want Riskit, Bree has to die.

After allowing Dante to shoot Bree by choosing not to intervene during the confrontation, you can pick Riskit up off of the ground. Riskit is located on the ground next to Bree’s body, not from her actual inventory.

Three is a crowd. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want Riskit but are having trouble justifying your complacency in Bree’s death, you take some solace in the following fact. Dante is telling the truth about Bree being a self-serving liar. If you save Bree’s life by choosing to kill Dante, you later learn that he was telling the truth—Bree has sold the information and skipped town with her eddies. She never had any intention of making the world a better place.

Riskit weapon stats in Cyberpunk 2077

Unlike its counterpart Ol’ Reliable (which is dropped by Dante if you side with Bree), Riskit does not have any visual bugs. What you see is what you get. The Iconic Power Pistol has the following stats:

3.33 Attack Speed.

87.21 Damage.

0.96 Reload Speed.

42.00 Effective Range.

5.71 Weapon Handling.

+150 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier.

+25 percent Armor Penetration.

Riskit also has the Iconic Trait: When your health is very low, all hits are Crits and Weapon Handling is improved.

This is awkward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hence the name “Riskit,” this already powerful gun turns into an absolute beast when you are close to death.

Can you get both Riskit and Ol’ Reliable in Shot by Both Sides?

Unfortunately, you cannot eat your cake and have it too. You can either loot Riskit by siding with Dante, or loot Ol’ Reliable by siding with Bree. Both weapons require their owner to be deceased for you to loot them, and there is no way to kill both Bree and Dante during this job (yes, I tried. Don’t judge).

Is Ol’ Reliable or Riskit better?

Personally, I prefer Ol’ Reliable—but that is quite literally just because I like revolvers more than power pistols for aesthetic reasons. In terms of actual strength, the weapons are completely comparable to one another.