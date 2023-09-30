Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty features a surprising Witcher 3 Easter egg

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest expansion, Phantom Liberty, has finally been released, and it offers players a brand new narrative to immerse themselves in. Along with the new 2.0 update, players have a lot of new content to play through.

Now, according to a recent post from IGN, fans of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series are in for a pleasant surprise once they get to a specific quest in Phantom Liberty.

Phantom Liberty features many engaging missions that all expand the game’s overarching narrative. Upon completing one of them, “Lucretia My Reflection,” players can experience an endearing Easter egg related to the developer’s enormously popular RPG, The Witcher 3. After finishing the mission, players can go back to the same pay phone seen during the mission inside Capitan Caliente, where they can dial any number they wish.

If players dial the number 5745552377, seen on a nearby sticky note, they’ll hear the Witcher 3 theme play on the other end of the phone. Additionally, while listening to the theme song, Johnny Silverhand will smile at the player and give them a thumbs-up, similar to the popular meme of Geralt doing the same.

It’s worth mentioning that this is just the latest and one of many The Witcher 3 Easter eggs and references in Cyberpunk 2077. Some notable Easter eggs include a magazine with Ciri on the cover during the introduction of the Corpo lifepath in the base game, an arcade game called “Roach Race,” referencing Geralt’s horse Roach, and Johnny Silverhand playing the theme to the Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine DLC on his guitar.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is out now. Combined with the newly released 2.0 patch, the game includes all new missions, skill trees, weapons, reworked cyberware systems, and more.

