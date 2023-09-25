Cyberpunk 2077: How to diffuse the argument between Nika and Dr. Anderson in Phantom Liberty

Dogtown Saints is a side gig in the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 wherein you are tasked with dealing with a Scavenger takeover of the local medical clinic in Dogtown. Fixer Mr. Hands is in charge of the gigs that you will be taking on whilst in Dogtown, and he informs you that doctor Anthony Anderson—who works pro bono to help the poor souls of Dogtown—has gone silent following the Scav attack.

It’s up to you to make your way to the clinic to deal with the scavengers and ensure that Dr. Anderson survives to keep providing medical assistance to those who need it most.

Once you have made it into the clinic, you will find yourself faced with a difficult argument between the doctor and a Scav named Nika. The discussion can end badly, so you’ll want to take some extra steps to avoid such a catastrophe.

Dogtown Saints: Diffusing the argument in Phantom Liberty, a guide

Getting into the clinic

Before we get to the argument itself, let’s first take a look at how to get into the clinic to find the doctor in Phantom Liberty. The medical clinic can be found in an old church, but there will be a group of Scavs guarding the outside of the building. There is a back door on the other side of the building from the main entrance where you can sneak in.

If you’re super stealthy, you can make it all the way through the building without being spotted. Unfortunately, I am not particularly skilled when it comes to being stealthy, so I ended up just going straight for the main entrance and taking out the Scavs as I went.

There are more Scavs inside the main interior area of the church too, so if you would rather go in all guns blazing, then prepare yourself for a fight by making sure you have plenty of health boosters and your best weapons equipped. You can always use a weapon that neutralizes your enemies rather than straight-up killing them if you are more of a pacifist player, such as the Skippy smart pistol (so long as you opted for the non-lethal option when you first obtained the gun).

When you are in the clinic and have taken care of the Scavs—or snuck past them—the mission marker will lead you to a room in the back of the church. This room is Dr. Anderson’s office and you will hear a shouting match going on as you approach the door. The game will autosave here, but it is a good idea to do a manual save too, just to be sure that you can come back should you pick the wrong dialogue choice.

Diffusing the argument between Nika and Dr. Anderson

Try to keep everyone calm

Try and calm down the furious Nika. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you enter the room, you will see that there is a rather heated argument going on between the doctor you are here to save and a Scav named Nika. I say argument, but it’s more just Nika yelling and threatening Anderson. Nika is far from an unsympathetic character, though, as listening to the confrontation reveals that Nika is looking for her brother, who was admitted to the clinic due to an illness.

The first dialogue choice you get is to either tell everyone to calm down or threaten Nika. You can also choose silence too. The key here is to do everything in your power not to antagonize Nika if you want the best result.

She is on the edge and it won’t take much to push her over it. Trust me on that. I had to reload my save several times due to picking a dialogue choice that made her start immediately shooting at me. Choose the “Everyone chill” option to continue the conversation and find out more about Nika’s situation.

Where’s Gaspar?

Nika will then start shouting at the doctor, asking for her brother Gaspar. Again, do not make Nika angrier than she already is. There is a dialogue option here that is almost teasing in nature, telling Nika that the doctor doesn’t seem scared of her despite her holding a gun in his face. Avoid that and instead choose to address Dr. Anderson and tell him “Just tell her, doc”.

Nika will start shooting if you antagonize her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

He won’t immediately tell her, but he will accuse you of being on the side of the Scavs. His whining won’t make a difference, so ignore him for the time being.

Don’t help the doctor

As much as it sounds like the wrong choice to make, you are going to want to deny Dr. Anderson’s request for help. With Nika getting steadily more angry, he will call out to you for help with the situation. If you pick “Draw Gun—Gone too far now”, this will instantly result in a firefight between you and Nika.

Instead, pick the dialogue option of “Go help yourself” and refuse Anderson’s request. Nika will not shoot him if you choose this, so don’t worry about that. Instead, the conversation will continue and you will find out what happened to Gaspar.

Stay on Nika’s good side to stop her from losing control. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gaspar’s fate

Anderson reveals that Gaspar is dead due to a morphine overdose. However, what is worse is that he wasn’t dead on arrival, as was assumed. The doctor admits to taking his implants and killing him when he was in a coma so that patients who had more of a fighting chance at survival could have them.

As you can imagine, this infuriates Nika. You have three dialogue choices after this revelation and you will want to pick either “You killed him for parts?” or “’Least he didn’t suffer” to avoid riling up Nika even more.

The truth comes out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do not pick the “Brother did it to himself” option. I didn’t see the outcome of this dialogue choice, but I’m assuming telling an already grieving Nika that Gaspar’s death is his own fault isn’t going to end well. Even if it is true to an extent, go for one of the other dialogue choices, as this will definitely continue the discussion without bloodshed.

Give Gaspar to Nika

Nika will completely lose her temper and start punching Anderson in the face. At this point, the two dialogue options that you have are in support of her, though there is still an option to keep quiet.

I would advise picking the “Give Nika her brother” dialogue, as this will end the confrontation. Anderson tells Nika that Gaspar is in the morgue in the room across the way, and he will agree to let her take his body.

Convince Dr. Anderson to let Nika have her brother’s body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you talk to him afterward, he will guilt-trip you a little bit by saying that people will now die as they won’t have access to Gaspar’s implants. However, there is no negative result from this choice.

If you are like me and feel guilty over every choice you make in games like this, you can talk to Anderson a little more and eventually come to the dialogue where you can tell him that you don’t envy his position and that you know he was simply doing what he had to in order to save lives. I can confirm that doing this takes a little bit of the weight of that guilt off of your shoulders.

Try and alleviate your guilt by sympathizing with Dr. Anderson. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Talk to Nika in the morgue

It’s not essential, but you can visit Nika in the morgue after talking with Anderson. It is the room just opposite Anderson’s office, and you will see her as soon as you come out of the room. She is grieving her brother, but you can talk with her one last time.

To end things as well with her, I would advise choosing the dialogue option wherein you tell her about Jackie’s death, seeing as he was like a brother to V. Don’t pick the option that says that she should probably go soon as they are opening the clinic back up. It seems a tad insensitive.

Johnny Silverhand will pop back up briefly and give his two cents on how this was a lose-lose situation for everyone, with Andersen doing what he can to save lives with minimal supplies and Nika clearly grief-stricken from her brother’s passing.

Nika’s grief is undeniable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A phone call from Mr Hands

Once you are finished, leave the building and you will get a call from Mr. Hands. He will be grateful that you were able to keep Dr. Anderson alive, but will also express gratitude in sparing Nika as it means that the other Scavs won’t return for revenge.

I got this outcome even though I killed every other Scav in the building, so it seems to be that it only applies to Nika. You will get some extra XP and money as a reward for keeping both Nika and the doctor alive.

Final verdict on the Nika and Dr. Anderson argument

There is no right or wrong party here, just two people trying to survive in the harsh city of Dogtown. Nika only wanted Gaspar’s body returned to her, whilst Andersen wanted to use what he had to help the people who could be saved. That being said, the best outcome here is if you side with Nika and get Dr. Anderson to tell her where Gaspar’s body is so she can take him home.

This option will result in both parties surviving the confrontation, even if it means that the doctor doesn’t get the implants that he wants from Gaspar. You’ll get some extra rewards and a pat on the back from Mr. Hands too, so we would definitely recommend trying to diffuse the argument and siding with Nika during this side gig.

