YEKINDAR to stand in for Team Liquid at BLAST Premier Fall Groups

Latvian star Mareks “⁠YEKINDAR⁠” Gaļinskis will be Team Liquid’s fifth CS:GO player at the $177,500 BLAST Premier Fall Groups, which will run from Aug. 19 to 28, the organization confirmed to HLTV.

YEKINDAR has not signed a contract with Liquid thus far but will play his second event with Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and crew. The 22-year-old played for the North Americans at IEM Cologne in July and helped them reach the quarterfinals of the $1 million tournament, Liquid’s best placing at a big tournament since the additions of Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella and Joshua “oSee” Ohm for the 2022 season.

The 22-year-old is still under contract with Virtus Pro after leaving its active lineup following the team’s participation in the PGL Antwerp Major in May. He has been exploring his options ever since but already said that he will stick with Liquid on a full-time basis if that is possible. But for the negotiations to be successful, Liquid would likely have to pay a hefty buyout to VP.

The confirmation that YEKINDAR will play at BLAST Premier Fall Groups is good news for the team’s fans. The Latvian star has been a firepower upgrade in comparison to former Liquid player Richard “shox” Papillon and also provided ideas on how they should play. YEKINDAR’s arrival allowed EliGE to focus more in the late rounds since the Latvian is keen to play as an entry-fragger and create space for his teammates.

Liquid are in Group B of BLAST Premier Fall Groups alongside Natus Vincere, G2, and Complexity.