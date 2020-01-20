Xyp9x takes over as CSPPA chairman

The Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA) has elected its first chairman.

Astralis’ Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth and Team Liquid’s Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski were elected as chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, the CSPPA announced today.

The board, which is comprised of five other players—MIBR’s Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, mousesports’ Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, Evil Geniuses’ Tarik Celik, OG’s Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, and Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert—were functioning without a chairman since its creation in 2018.

“I am very honored to have been chosen by my colleagues on the CSPPA board as the Chairman of the board,” Xyp9x said. “Excited to take on the tasks of helping that kid signing his first contract as well as making structural changes that benefit the players and the ecosystem of CS:GO as a whole.”

Additionally, the CSPPA said its CEO, Mads Øland, has agreed to take a full-time role within the association. He had been working as a volunteer but will now leave his position as the director of the Danish Football Players’ Association. Michael Døi, CSPPA’s COO, is now also employed by the association.

These changes come after CSPPA signed a framework agreement last week with two of the biggest tournament organizers, ESL and DreamHack. The CSPPA will be working directly with ESL Pro Tour, a circuit that links all the tournaments of these organizers, to guarantee that players get the best possible conditions.