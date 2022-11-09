It's unclear at the moment if he'll have another shot at esports events.

The future of one of the most prominent CS:GO casters, Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett, is up in the air after an alleged altercation at IEM Rio Major, the last event the Canadian worked at.

The Canadian commentator has gone radio silent after the incident in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil that got him fired from the broadcast team. Sadokist has been a CS:GO caster since 2014 and is for many one of the greatest of all time to lend his voice to Counter-Strike esports.

Throughout this article, you’ll get to learn why Sadokist was removed from the IEM Rio Major broadcast in the middle of the $1.25 Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament. Here’s the timeline of events that led to Sadokist’s firing.

ESL hires Sadokist to cast IEM Rio Major

Sadokist was one of the eight commentators hired to cast the IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored CS:GO event of 2022. He was paired with the North American caster Jason “moses” O’Toole and they commentated the four days of the Challengers Stage (Oct. 31 to Nov. 3) alongside Alex “Machine” Richardson and Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill, Hugo Byron and Harry “JustHarry” Russel, and Mohan “launders” Govindasamy and Conner “Scrawny” Girvan.

Sadokist misses the first day of IEM Rio Major Legends Stage

CS:GO fans were left wondering why moses was casting with Anders Blume, who was working as a Skybox telestrator during analysis segments, instead of Sadokist on Nov. 5, the first day of the Legends Stage.

Later that day, an article from HLTV’s North American vertical Dust2.us surfaced and reported that Sadokist was allegedly involved in an altercation in the players’ hotel during the night of Nov. 4, the day the competition was on break, while being under the influence. Dust2.us also reported that emergency services had to be called.

All ESL told Dust2.us was that Sadokist was involved in an incident and that Anders would step in to commentate for the rest of IEM Rio Major in place of the Canadian caster. “We have no further comments and would like the focus to remain on the competition,” ESL said.

ESL rep says “no players were involved” in Sadokist’s incident

The community was left wondering throughout Nov. 5 whether or not any of the CS:GO players attending the IEM Rio Major were involved in the alleged altercation that Sadokist was in because it reportedly happened in the players’ hotel.

ESL FACEIT Group’s senior director of game ecosystems (CS:GO) Shaun Clark answered on the night of Nov. 5 that no players were involved in Sadokist’s incident.

More details about the alleged altercation emerge on Nov. 8

Before the last day of the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage kicked off, a report by Dust2.us provided more answers about what exactly happened with Sadokist on Nov. 4.

Sadokist reportedly got into an argument with Alexandre “Gaules” Borba’s crew while being under the influence when he got back to the players’ hotel on the night of Nov. 4. The Canadian allegedly broke a TV in a hotel room and had an argument with ESL’s vice president of product development, Michal “Carmac” Blicharz, who was trying to calm him down. Jaxon released a report of its own, saying that Sadokist also threw a frisbee in the direction of Gaules’ crew and hit one of them.

Sadokist was fired immediately after the events of Nov. 4 and ESL booked the first flight out of Rio for the Canadian caster.

What the future holds up for Sadokist?

Sadokist has gone radio silent on his social media since he was fired from the IEM Rio Major broadcast team. He has only retweeted a couple of tweets but has not given his version of what happened in the players’ hotel. His Twitter bio once mentioned the word “esports,” which has been removed after the latest events.

It’s currently unclear whether Sadokist will ever cast an esports event again. His Twitter bio now says “Thank you for your time” and there’s no mention of CS:GO in his profile. This was at least the second time the Canadian has been involved in a scandal during his career. Sadokist faced backlash in 2018 after using racial slurs while under the influence in a Twitch stream and telling community member Don Haci to kill himself.

Twitch temporarily suspended Sadokist after that incident and he stepped down from the broadcast of ESL Pro League season seven.