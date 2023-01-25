Who is maxster, the academy CS:GO player replacing hampus in NiP?

Ninjas in Pyjamas have temporarily lost Hampus Poser, one of their best CS:GO riflers, due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” amid 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first tier-one tournament of the year.

Since it’s the middle of the tournament and NiP had not planned to lose hampus, they’ll utilize the academy player Max “maxster” Jansson in the place of hampus during BLAST Premier Spring Groups while the organization assesses the situation. It’s unclear if maxster will remain in the active lineup of NiP for IEM Katowice in February, if hampus will return, or if NiP will get a new stand-in.

Given that maxster is an inexperienced player, several CS:GO fans were left wondering who is replacing hampus at BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Here’s everything to know about NiP’s new rifler.

Who is maxster, the CS:GO player replacing hampus in NiP?

Maxster is an 18-year-old CS:GO player from Sweden. The youngster has been a part of NiP’s academy division Young Ninjas since March 2022 and hasn’t played on any other team previously, according to HLTV.

The 18-year-old is a pure rifler, a player that usually plays with the M4A4 or M4A1-S on the CT side and uses the AK-47 while playing on the T side. He rarely picked up the AWP in his matches throughout 2022, having bought the sniper rifle only in 24 rounds last year, according to HLTV.

Maxster played a total of 137 maps registered on HLTV and averaged a 1.04 rating. His rating goes lower once you filter his performance against the top 20 teams (0.95 rating), the top 30 teams (0.95 rating), and the top 50 teams (0.90 rating). For comparison, hampus averaged a 1.03 rating in 2022, according to HLTV, which are great numbers for someone that was the in-game leader for half of the season until Aleksib arrived.

Maxster never faced a top 10 team throughout 2022, according to HLTV, meaning he’ll undergo a baptism of fire in BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Maxster will debut against Natus Vincere in the lower bracket final of Group C and the team will be sent to the gauntlet in case they lose. Should NiP win, they’ll face G2 in the group finals.