Vitality take down Natus Vincere, advance to DreamHack Malmö finals

French CS:GO team Vitality have secured their place in the DreamHack Masters Malmö final after beating Natus Vincere in a best-of-three.

The match was the long-awaited battle of Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev vs. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, two of the best players in the world. These two superstars went head-to-head, but it was the French AWPer that performed the best, leading his side to victory.

On the first map, Nuke, Na’Vi came out swinging with an incredible Counter-Terrorist side. Vitality did not have the firepower to respond and they were crushed by in-game leader Kirill “Boomb14” Mikhailov and rifler Egor “flamie” Vasilyev, with s1mple slightly trailing behind. Na’Vi won the first map 16-6.

s1mple triple kill hold (Nuke) Clip of DreamHackCS Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

But Na’Vi could not continue this momentum onto Overpass. It was a complete role reversal, because it was Vitality’s turn to have an incredible CT-side by winning 14 rounds. Vitality’s winning factor, ZywOo, continued his amazing form, backed up by an incredible first-half performance from Dan “apEX” Madesclaire.

The second map was concluded after a one-vs-two victory from the new addition Richard “shox” Papillon, ending the match at 16-4.

Vitality continued their momentum, they managed to win the third map after a grueling back and fourth between the two sides. Vitality won the map 16-11 and the series 2-1.

Tomorrow, Vitality will be playing against Fnatic in the final of DreamHack Masters Malmö after the Swedish side secured a shock upset over Astralis, arguably the best team in the world.