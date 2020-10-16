Vitality signs Nivera as its sixth CS:GO player

French esports organization Vitality has expanded its CS:GO roster by adding Nabil “⁠Nivera⁠” Benrlitom, the organization announced today.

The news comes four days after French website 1pv.fr reported that Nivera was about to join Vitality. The Belgian player, who’s also Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom’s younger brother, had been playing for Heretics since March under his first professional contract. Nivera helped the team win the ESL Championnat National Summer in May and averaged a 1.12 rating in 2020 with Heretics, according to HLTV’s statistics.

Nivera will make his debut in Vitality’s jersey this month at BLAST Premier Fall Series, which will kick off on Oct. 26. The organization said in a press release that Nivera will be a “fully active member of the roster,” which will allow for “strategic rotation for competitions.”

“We truly believe in the importance of nurturing young talent and Nivera was such a natural fit when we were exploring expansion,” Vitality’s president and co-founder Fabien “Neo” Devide said. The six-man roster will be an integral part of Vitality as the organization commits to providing the “best strategic environment” for its players, according to Neo.

Vitality have been one of the most consistent teams during this online era of CS:GO caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The French team has grabbed a second-place finish at three important tournaments, including ESL One Cologne Europe in August, but are yet to win a big championship this year.