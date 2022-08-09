Vitality’s CS:GO team parts ways with misutaaa

Team Vitality’s CS:GO roster is moving on from entry rifler Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier, the organization announced today. Vitality has not yet announced a replacement for its starting roster.
Misutaaa joined the starting roster in March 2020, at the ripe age of 17. He joined the team just months after superstar ZywOo signed a massive five-year extension and the day after Vitality moved former in-game leader ALEX to the bench.
At the start of 2022, Vitality undertook one of the most ambitious roster shakeups in recent memory with the acquisition of multi-time Major-winning duo dupreeh and Magisk from Astralis. Vitality also acquired coach zonic from Astralis. But this on-paper super team has struggled mightily all year, with only two impressive results at BLAST Spring events to their name. Most recently, Vitality finished top 12 at IEM Cologne, falling short of the playoffs yet again.
At only 19 years of age, misutaaa is sure to draw interest from a number of teams and organizations looking to add him to their next project. He may actually have something set up already, considering he ended his own personal goodbye tweet with “It’s time for another chapter.”
Vitality has just over a week to add a fifth player to its roster before BLAST Premier Fall.