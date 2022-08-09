Vitality’s CS:GO team parts ways with misutaaa

Team Vitality’s CS:GO roster is moving on from entry rifler Kévin “misutaaa” Rabier, the organization announced today. Vitality has not yet announced a replacement for its starting roster.

Misutaaa joined the starting roster in March 2020, at the ripe age of 17. He joined the team just months after superstar ZywOo signed a massive five-year extension and the day after Vitality moved former in-game leader ALEX to the bench.

Over two years in the hive, two years of incredible moments, trophies and memories. We are very proud of the legend you have become, you will always be engraved in the history of Vitality.



Thank you @misutaaaCSGO and good luck in your next adventure 💛 pic.twitter.com/5OomERIBWu — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) August 9, 2022

At the start of 2022, Vitality undertook one of the most ambitious roster shakeups in recent memory with the acquisition of multi-time Major-winning duo dupreeh and Magisk from Astralis. Vitality also acquired coach zonic from Astralis. But this on-paper super team has struggled mightily all year, with only two impressive results at BLAST Spring events to their name. Most recently, Vitality finished top 12 at IEM Cologne, falling short of the playoffs yet again.

From 17 to 19 😳



My story with @TeamVitality come to an end after 2 years, thanks everyone for the support every day, every game.



It was a beautiful journey with ups & downs, a lot of emotions, meeting amazing & lovely people 🫶🏼



It’s time for another chapter ⏱ pic.twitter.com/9w4B9lhw5M — misutaaa (@misutaaaCSGO) August 9, 2022

At only 19 years of age, misutaaa is sure to draw interest from a number of teams and organizations looking to add him to their next project. He may actually have something set up already, considering he ended his own personal goodbye tweet with “It’s time for another chapter.”

Vitality has just over a week to add a fifth player to its roster before BLAST Premier Fall.