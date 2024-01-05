Valve releases first CS2 patch of 2024—but players aren’t satisfied

Can you blame them?

Valve returned from the Christmas break this week and shipped the first update to Counter-Strike 2 of the year. But players are far from satisfied with it—and for good reason.

In the Jan. 4 patch notes, the developers tweaked UI inconveniences, miscellaneous bugs with demo playbacks, and two minor issues with Ancient and Anubis. The community isn’t pleased with the update, and players are demanding more substantial changes.

“Honestly thought this was going to include a tweak or a fix to extinguishing molotovs,” one player said on Reddit, underlining the Molotov bug. The issue at hand makes them non-extinguishable from Smokes from time to time, leading to all sorts of problems.

It’s not the only issue running rampant on the servers, however. The game is still far from being as dense as CS:GO, with multiple game modes and features missing, like playing workshop maps with friends. Players have been waiting for these additions for months now after the release of the game in September 2023.

CS2 hasn’t received a major patch since Dec. 13, when fixes for Overpass and bugs were added. It’s been almost a month since that update, and players are running out of patience. “The crucial update everybody waiting for,” one player said.

Valve, like any developer, took some deserved time off during the holiday season, so it’s no surprise the devs need some time to get back into the swing of things. On top of that, the developers released a massive ban wave on Jan. 3, proving they are actually trying their best to fix the game, fighting arguably the biggest issue.

