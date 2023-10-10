Valve drops support for CS2 on Mac, will hand out refunds for a limited time

Out with old, in with the new.

MacOS users have been left high and dry today after Valve pulled the plug on support for Counter-Strike 2 on the hardware.

As Counter-Strike moves into its much-heralded next phase, the developers have decided to stop working on support for DirectX 9, Macs, and 32-bit operating systems.

For those who’ve already paid for Prime Status in the Source 2 update, there is recompense to be found; as of today, anyone who purchased Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or CS2 from March 22 to Sept. 27 on dated setups will be eligible for refunds. Any affected players will have until Dec. 1 to claim the return, Valve has explained.

Players who’ve been impacted by these changes can still access CS:GO, though; Valve will be leaving a legacy version of CS:GO available for those wishing to relive the glory days. This version will not receive any further updates.

CS:GO servers are also on a ticking clock from today, with overall support for the Global Offensive playgrounds to cease on the first day of the new year.

This frozen version of CS:GO will have everything except for matchmaking. This means players can still hop into private servers, but not Valve’s official lobbies. CS2, on the other hand, is expected to see countless updates in the coming months.

Valve has been consistently updating CS2 since its full release. As of publication, there have been seven separate updates of varying sizes since Sept. 27, and Valve isn’t showing any signs of stopping anytime soon either.

Most recently, Valve attempted to tackle hitbox issues. Before an update today, players could crouch and keep their heads down, a position used frequently when defusing the bomb, causing their hitbox to move to the wrong position. This flooded social media after its discovery a few days ago, but Valve has already brought out a patch to fix the issue.

