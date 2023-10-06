Top 10 missing features from CS2 at launch

CS2 has finally launched, but it’s still missing some incredible features from Global Offensive. There’s also no guarantee that any of these features will make it back into the game, but some are much more likely than others. Here’s a list, in no particular order, of the top things the game is missing.

10 features Valve still needs to add to CS2

Demo viewer

We need this feature back. Image via Valve

Currently, there’s no way the watch your matches back in the CS2 client. Reviewing demos is a core part of CS gameplay and currently, it’s missing from the game.

Cl_bob

Without the cl_bob command, there’s no way to control the weapons’ sway when moving. Many veteran CS players stop their guns from swaying while they move, and currently, there’s no way to stop weapons from swaying.

Related Best settings in CS2

Valve retakes

Tick, tick, boom. Image via Valve

While not the optimal way to play retakes, the Valve-official retake servers were still a popular way to play the game. They weren’t the best, but they’re still missing.

Danger Zone

Valve’s Counter-Strike battle royale wasn’t the most popular, but it has a small, dedicated playerbase that loved the game. It needs to come back.

No left-hand view model

The lefties are in tears. Image via Valve

Many players like having their gun on the left side of their view, and there’s no current way to place the gun on the left side of the player model. Hopefully, this functionality will return soon.

Net_graph 1 command

One of the more popular features of Global Offensive was being able to see your FPS at any given time. The old net_graph 1 command, which showed FPS in real time, currently isn’t in the game. Players have tried to find a workaround, but the easy fix is still right there.

Related How to show FPS in CS2

Coaching slots

Valve famously doesn’t like having coaches in Counter-Strike, and there’s no current coaching slot in CS2. There’s no guarantee that coaching slots will return given Valve’s opinion on them.

Map-specific agents

Get it together, Valve. Image via Valve

Outside of players directly equipping purchased agent models, there are only two agent models in CS2: the default T and the default CT. There’s only the SAS for CT and the Phoenix for T.

128 tick

While Valve clearly wants to move to its new subtick system, it currently feels bad. Players are bemoaning the lack of 128 tick servers, which just felt so much better than the 64 tick or subtick servers. Let’s hope the servers get some serious work, soon.

Only four Wingman maps

One of the more ridiculous aspects of the game is that there are only four Wingman maps. The popular two-vs-two, one bombsite game mode has been stripped of many of its best maps.

About the author