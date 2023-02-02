This is the best CS:GO play you’ll see today, and it didn’t happen at IEM Katowice 2023

The first big CS:GO event of 2023 kicked off on Wednesday with IEM Katowice 2023, but the best play was made elsewhere.

On Feb. 1 a series of B-tier tournaments took place, including Thunderpick Bitcoin Series two. During the event, Sangal’s Love “phzy” Smidebrant created an outstanding highlight.

What are the chances of hitting this?!?!?!@phzycs 👏 pic.twitter.com/MzBqK7mKRN — Pley – CS:GO News (@PleyGg) February 2, 2023

The Swede was left alone in a one-vs-three scenario on the A site on Mirage. With the Connector smoked off and phzy in a seemingly safe position, he planted the bomb. Once he was done, two enemies emerged from Connector, and it looked like it was all she wrote.

But that wasn’t the case this time. Phzy quickly turned towards the two opponents’ direction and hit an incredible no-scope wallbang, securing himself a fast double kill.

Unfortunately for phzy, the play didn’t carry the 20-year-old towards victory in that round, but the next two rounds were secured by the European team, who took the series 2-1. Phzy was Sangal’s best player in that game with a +30 KD difference, according to HLTV.

While this play definitely highlighted phzy abilities, it’s worth mentioning the Swede is no newcomer to CS:GO. He was a sub for Ninjas in Pyjamas in 2021 and 2022, which allowed him to compete in some of the biggest events across the globe, like BLAST Premier World Final 2021 and IEM Katowice 2022.