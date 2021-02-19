The 11 best CS:GO cases to open in 2021

CS:GO skins influenced the way monetization worked in the gaming world. Most new releases, like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and VALORANT, use the same formula of skin monetization. It’s a nice way to offer customizations to players without affecting gameplay.

Though saving up enough money to buy a skin you want is often a better idea than trying your chance with cases, some skins cost more than a second-hand car. If you’re feeling lucky, cases might be a great alternative to land valuable skins. You should be careful about not spending more than your favorite skin’s worth on cases, however.

Deciding on which cases to open may be a struggle since there are countless options available on the Steam market. To save you time, we’ve gathered a list of the best CS:GO cases to open both in terms of value and popularity.

Operation Broken Fang case

Operation Broken Fang case - Screengrab via Valve CZ75 Auto Vendetta - Screengrab via Valve P90 Cocoa Rampage - Screengrab via Valve G3SG1 Digital Mesh - Screengrab via Valve Galil AR Vandal - Screengrab via Valve P250 Contaminant - Screengrab via Valve M249 Deep Relief - Screengrab via Valve MP5-SD Condition Zero - Screengrab via Valve AWP Exoskeleton - Screengrab via Valve Dual Berettas Dezastre - Screengrab via Valve Nova Clear Polymer steam - Screengrab via Valve SSG 08 Parallax - Screengrab via Valve UMP-45 Gold Bismuth - Screengrab via Valve Five-SeveN Fairy Tale - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 Cyber Security - Screengrab via Valve USP-S Monster Mashup - Screengrab via Valve M4A1-S Printstream - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Neo-Noir - Screengrab via Valve

Each operation introduces unique skins that rival the previous releases. Operation Broken Fang was no different, and its case added a bunch of colorful skins to CS:GO. In addition to multiple valuable drops with excellent looks, it's the glove drop that separates this case from the rest.

Most cases in CS:GO feature knives as their rarest drop, and the number of cases that offer gloves is relatively limited.

The case contains one of the following:

CZ75-Auto | Vendetta

P90 | Cocoa Rampage

G3SG1 | Digital Mesh

Galil AR | Vandal

P250 | Contaminant

M249 | Deep Relief

MP5-SD | Condition Zero

AWP | Exoskeleton

Dual Berettas | Dezastre

Nova | Clear Polymer

SSG 08 | Parallax

UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth

Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale

M4A4 | Cyber Security

USP-S | Monster Mashup

M4A1-S | Printstream

Glock-18 | Neo-Noir

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Fracture case

Fracture case - Screengrab via Valve Negev Ultralight - Screengrab via Valve P2000 Gnarled - Screengrab via Valve SG 553 Ol' Rusty - Screengrab via Valve SSG 08 Mainframe 001 - Screengrab via Valve P250 Cassette - Screengrab via Valve P90 Freight - Screengrab via Valve PP-Bizon Runic - Screengrab via Valve MAG-7 Monster Call - Screengrab via Valve Tec-9 Brother - Screengrab via Valve Galil AR Connexion - Screengrab via Valve MAC-10-Allure - Screengrab via Valve MP5-SD Kitbash - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 Tooth Fairy - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Vogue - Screengrab via Valve XM1014 Entombed - Screengrab via Valve Desert Eagle Printstream - Screengrab via Valve AK-47 Legion of Anubis - Screengrab via Valve

The Fracture case could be considered more of a follow up to the Shattered Web case, but the skins packed inside make it the target of all players who enjoy staring at their guns as they move.

Alongside its extremely rare knife drops, you'll find some of the most detailed skins in CS:GO inside the case. Some of the Fracture case skins' artwork are simply phenomenal, even enough to convince players to buy them separately off the community market.

The case contains one of the following:

Negev | Ultralight

P2000 | Gnarled

SG 553 | Ol' Rusty

SSG 08 | Mainframe 001

P250 | Cassette

P90 | Freight

PP-Bizon | Runic

MAG-7 | Monster Call

Tec-9 | Brother

MAC-10 | Allure

Galil AR | Connexion

MP5-SD | Kitbash

M4A4 | Tooth Fairy

Glock-18 | Vogue

XM1014 | Entombed

Desert Eagle | Printstream

AK-47 | Legion of Anubis

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Shattered Web case

Shattered Web case - Screengrab via Valve MP5-SD Acid Wash - Screengrab via Valve Nova Plume - Screengrab via Valve G3SG1 Black Sand - Screengrab via Valve R8 Revolver Memento - Screengrab via Valve Dual Berettas Balance - Screengrab via Valve SCAR-20 Torn - Screengrab via Valve M249 Warbird - Screengrab via Valve PP-Bizon Embargo - Screengrab via Valve AK-47 Rat Rod - Screengrab via Valve AUG Arctic Wolf - Screengrab via Valve MP7 Neon Ply - Screengrab via Valve P2000 Obsidian - Screengrab via Valve Tec-9 Decimator - Screengrab via Valve SG 553 Colony IV - Screengrab via Valve SSG 08 Bloodshot - Screengrab via Valve AWP Containment Breach - Screengrab via Valve MAC-10 Stalker - Screengrab via Valve

The Shattered Web case features some of the most artistic gun skins in CS:GO. Almost all of them have graffiti-like designs, including a popular AWP skin that has a post-apocalyptic vibe to it.

The case contains one of the following:

MP5-SD | Acid Wash

Nova | Plume

G3SG1 | Black Sand

R8 Revolver | Memento

Dual Berettas | Balance

SCAR-20 | Torn

M249 | Warbird

PP-Bizon | Embargo

AK-47 | Rat Rod

AUG | Arctic Wolf

MP7 | Neon Ply

P2000 | Obsidian

Tec-9 | Decimator

SG 553 | Colony IV

SSG 08 | Bloodshot

AWP | Containment Breach

MAC-10 | Stalker

Exceedingly Rare Mystery Item

Glove case

Glove case - Screengrab via Valve CZ75-Auto Polymer - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Ironwork - Screengrab via Valve MP7 Cirrus - Screengrab via Valve Galil AR Black Sand - Screengrab via Valve MP9 Sand Scale - Screengrab via Valve MAG-7 Sonar - Screengrab via Valve P2000 Turf - Screengrab via Valve Dual Berettas Royal Consorts - Screengrab via Valve G3SG1 Stinger - Screengrab via Valve M4A1-S Flashback - Screengrab via Valve Nova Gila - Screengrab via Valve USP-S Cyrex - Screengrab via Valve FAMAS Mecha Industries - Screengrab via Valve P90 Shallow Grave - Screengrab via Valve Sawed-Off Wasteland Princess - Screengrab via Valve SSG 08 Dragonfire - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 Buzz Kill - Screengrab via Valve

Most cases feature an extra rare offering that happens to be a knife skin. The Glove case offers a glove skin instead of a knife, however. Aside from a small chance to get the gloves, the case also includes tropical-themed gun skins for some of the most popular weapons in the game.

The case contains one of the following:

CZ75-Auto | Polymer

Glock-18 | Ironwork

MP7 | Cirrus

Galil AR | Black Sand

MP9 | Sand Scale

MAG-7 | Sonar

P2000 | Turf

Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts

G3SG1 | Stinger

M4A1-S | Flashback

Nova | Gila

USP-S | Cyrex

FAMAS | Mecha Industries

P90 | Shallow Grave

Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess

SSG 08 | Dragonfire

M4A4 | Buzz Kill

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Gamma case

Gamma case - Screengrab via Valve Five-SeveN Violent Daimyo - Screengrab via Valve MAC-10 Carnivore - Screengrab via Valve Nova Exo - Screengrab via Valve P250 Iron Clad - Screengrab via Valve PP-Bizon Harvester - Screengrab via Valve SG 553 Aerial - Screengrab via Valve Tec-9 Ice Cap - Screengrab via Valve - Screengrab via Valve AWP Phobos - Screengrab via Valve P90 Chopper - Screengrab via Valve R8 Revolver Reboot - Screengrab via Valve Sawed-Off Limelight - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 Desolate Space - Screengrab via Valve P2000 Imperial Dragon - Screengrab via Valve SCAR-20 Bloodsport - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Wasteland Rebel - Screengrab via Valve M4A1-S Mecha Industries - Screengrab via Valve

The Gamma case features detailed skins that laid the foundation of some of the most incredible skins to hit the Steam market. Some of the textures included in the case resemble professional street art and give you a gangsta look in the game.

The case contains one of the following:

Five-SeveN | Violent Daimyo

MAC-10 | Carnivore

Nova | Exo

P250 | Iron Clad

PP-Bizon | Harvester

SG 553 | Aerial

Tec-9 | Ice Cap

AUG | Aristocrat

AWP | Phobos

P90 | Chopper

R8 Revolver | Reboot

Sawed-Off | Limelight

M4A4 | Desolate Space

P2000 | Imperial Dragon

SCAR-20 | Bloodsport

Glock-18 | Wasteland Rebel

M4A1-S | Mecha Industries

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Prisma case

Prisma case - Screengrab via Valve FAMAS Crypsis - Screengrab via Valve AK-47 Uncharted - Screengrab via Valve MAC-10 Whitefish - Screengrab via Valve Galil AR Akoben - Screengrab via Valve MP7 Mischief - Screengrab via Valve P250 Verdigris - Screengrab via Valve P90 Off World - Screengrab via Valve AWP Atheris - Screengrab via Valve Tec-9 Bamboozle - Screengrab via Valve Desert Eagle Light Rail - Screengrab via Valve MP5-SD Gauss - Screengrab via Valve UMP-45 Moonrise - Screengrab via Valve R8 Revolver Skull Crusher - Screengrab via Valve AUG Momentum - Screengrab via Valve XM1014 Incinegator - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 The Emperor - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 The Emperor - Screengrab via Valve

The Prisma case includes some of the most colorful skins in CS:GO. M4A1 The Emperor is also one of the most popular skins for the gun. It may look even cooler if you have a blue knife to go with it.

The case contains one of the following:

FAMAS | Crypsis

AK-47 | Uncharted

MAC-10 | Whitefish

Galil AR | Akoben

MP7 | Mischief

P250 | Verdigris

P90 | Off World

AWP | Atheris

Tec-9 | Bamboozle

Desert Eagle | Light Rail

MP5-SD | Gauss

UMP-45 | Moonrise

R8 Revolver | Skull Crusher

AUG | Momentum

XM1014 | Incinegator

Five-SeveN | Angry Mob

M4A4 | The Emperor

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Clutch case

Clutch case- Screengrab via Valve PP-Bizon Night Riot - Screengrab via Valve Five-SeveN Flame Test - Screengrab via Valve MP9 Black Sand - Screengrab via Valve P2000 Urban Hazard - Screengrab via Valve R8 Revolver Grip - Screengrab via Valve SG 553 Aloha - Screengrab via Valve XM1014 Oxide Blaze - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Moonrise - Screengrab via Valve Negev Lionfish - Screengrab via Valve Nova Wild Six - Screengrab via Valve MAG-7 SWAG-7 - Screengrab via Valve UMP-45 Arctic Wolf - Screengrab via Valve AUG Stymphalian - Screengrab via Valve AWP Mortis - Screengrab via Valve USP-S Cortex - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 Neo-Noir - Screengrab via Valve MP7 Bloodsport - Screengrab via Valve

The Clutch case includes some of the best skins with a darker color range. The pink USP-S skin is the only exception to its theme. It’s also one of the few cases that offers a pair of gloves instead of a knife skin.

The case contains one of the following:

PP-Bizon | Night Riot

Five-SeveN | Flame Test

MP9 | Black Sand

P2000 | Urban Hazard

R8 Revolver | Grip

SG 553 | Aloha

XM1014 | Oxide Blaze

Glock-18 | Moonrise

Negev | Lionfish

Nova | Wild Six

MAG-7 | SWAG-7

UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf

AUG | Stymphalian

AWP | Mortis

USP-S | Cortex

M4A4 | Neo-Noir

MP7 | Bloodsport

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Prisma 2 case

Prisma 2 Case - Screengrab via Valve AUG Tom Cat - Screengrab via Valve AWP Capillary - Screengrab via Valve CZ75-Auto Distressed - Screengrab via Valve Desert Eagle Blue Ply - Screengrab via Valve MP5-SD Desert Strike - Screengrab via Valve Negev Prototype - Screengrab via Valve R8 Revolver Bone Forged - Screengrab via Valve P2000 Acid Etched - Screengrab via Valve Sawed-Off Apocalypto - Screengrab via Valve SCAR-20 Enforcer - Screengrab via Valve SG 553 Darkwing - Screengrab via Valve SSG 08 Fever Dream - Screengrab via Valve AK-47 Phantom Disruptor - Screengrab via Valve MAC-10 Disco Tech - Screengrab via Valve MAG-7 Justice - Screengrab via Valve M4A1-S Player Two - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Bullet Queen - Screengrab via Valve

The Prisma 2 case is similar to its predecessor and improves upon the colorful tones that the CS:GO community loved. The case features futuristic-looking skins with bright colors and great art.

The case contains one of the following:

AUG | Tom Cat

AWP | Capillary

CZ75-Auto | Distressed

Desert Eagle | Blue Ply

MP5-SD | Desert Strike

Negev | Prototype

R8 Revolver | Bone Forged

P2000 | Acid Etched

Sawed-Off | Apocalypto

SCAR-20 | Enforcer

SG 553 | Darkwing

SSG 08 | Fever Dream

AK-47 | Phantom Disruptor

MAC-10 | Disco Tech

MAG-7 | Justice

M4A1-S | Player Two

Glock-18 | Bullet Queen

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

CS20 case

CS20 case - Screengrab via Valve Dual Berettas Elite 1.6 - Screengrab via Valve Tec-9 Flash Out - Screengrab via Valve MAC-10 Classic Crate - Screengrab via Valve MAG-7 Popdog - Screengrab via Valve SCAR-20 Assault - Screengrab via Valve FAMAS Decommissioned - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Sacrifice - Screengrab via Valve M249 Aztec - Screengrab via Valve MP5-SD Agent - Screengrab via Valve Five-SeveN Buddy - Screengrab via Valve P250 Inferno - Screengrab via Valve UMP-45 Plastique - Screengrab via Valve MP9 Hydra - Screengrab via Valve P90 Nostalgia - Screengrab via Valve AUG Death by Puppy - Screengrab via Valve AWP Wildfire - Screengrab via Valve FAMAS Commemoration - Screengrab via Valve

The CS20 case was introduced to celebrate Counter-Strike’s 20th anniversary. It features some of the most stylish skins to date, like the Wildfire AWP and the Commemoration FAMAS. Aside from those, the overall color scheme of the case is on the darker side and they’re all great mementos to remember CS’ 20th birthday.

The case contains one of the following:

Dual Berettas | Elite 1.6

Tec-9 | Flash Out

MAC-10 | Classic Crate

MAG-7 | Popdog

SCAR-20 | Assault

FAMAS | Decommissioned

Glock-18 | Sacrifice

M249 | Aztec

MP5-SD | Agent

Five-SeveN | Buddy

P250 | Inferno

UMP-45 | Plastique

MP9 | Hydra

P90 | Nostalgia

AUG | Death by Puppy

AWP | Wildfire

FAMAS | Commemoration

Exceedingly Rare Classic Knife

Danger Zone case

The Danger Zone case - Screengrab via Valve MP9 Modest Threat - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Oxide Blaze - Screengrab via Valve Nova Wood Fired - Screengrab via Valve M4A4 Magnesium - Screengrab via Valve Sawed-Off Black Sand - Screengrab via Valve SG 553 Danger Close - Screengrab via Valve Tec-9 Fubar - Screengrab via Valve G3SG1 Scavenger - Screengrab via Valve Galil AR Signal - Screengrab via Valve MAC-10 Pipe Down - Screengrab via Valve P250 Nevermore - Screengrab via Valve USP-S Flashback - Screengrab via Valve UMP-45 Momentum - Screengrab via Valve Desert Eagle Mecha Industries - Screengrab via Valve MP5-SD Phosphor - Screengrab via Valve AK-47 Asiimov - Screengrab via Valve AWP Neo-Noir - Screengrab via Valve

Danger Zone was one of the most impactful patches in the CS:GO history. Alongside introducing a unique battle royale mode, it also came with awesome skins. The AK-47 joined the Asiimov family while the AWP got another futuristic skin.

The case contains one of the following:

MP9 | Modest Threat

Glock-18 | Oxide Blaze

Nova | Wood Fired

M4A4 | Magnesium

Sawed-Off | Black Sand

SG 553 | Danger Close

Tec-9 | Fubar

G3SG1 | Scavenger

Galil AR | Signal

MAC-10 | Pipe Down

P250 | Nevermore

USP-S | Flashback

UMP-45 | Momentum

Desert Eagle | Mecha Industries

MP5-SD | Phosphor

AK-47 | Asiimov

AWP | Neo-Noir

Exceedingly Rare Special Item

Horizon case

The Horizon Case - Screengrab via Valve AUG Amber Slipstream - Screengrab via Valve Dual Berettas Shred - Screengrab via Valve Glock-18 Warhawk - Screengrab via Valve MP9 Capillary - Screengrab via Valve P90 Traction - Screengrab via Valve R8 Revolver Survivalist - Screengrab via Valve Tec-9 Snek-9 - Screengrab via Valve CZ75-Auto Eco - Screengrab via Valve G3SG1 High Seas - Screengrab via Valve Nova Toy Soldier - Screengrab via Valve AWP PAW - Screengrab via Valve MP7 Powercore - Screengrab via Valve M4A1-S Nightmare - Screengrab via Valve Sawed-Off Devourer - Screengrab via Valve - Screengrab via Valve FAMAS Eye of Athena - Screengrab via Valve AK-47 Neon Rider - Screengrab via Valve Desert Eagle Code Red - Screengrab via Valve

The Horizon case includes must-have skins for anyone who likes neon colors. The Neon Rider AK-47 skin makes you feel like a villain in an '80s sci-fi movie while other skins represent the overall theme with slightly darker colors.

The case contains one of the following: