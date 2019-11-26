Team Secret returns to CS:GO with new roster

Team Secret is coming back to the professional CS:GO scene after nearly three years with the signing of the former M1X roster.

This is big move by Secret, although it has brought in in several rather inexperienced players. It looks like the organization is banking on the team’s potential with a younger roster—Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi, Filip “tudsoN” Tudev, Rigon “rigoN” Gashi, Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci, and Guy “anarkez” Trachtman—and former Chaos Esports Club coach and manager Sam “SamE” Ellis.

Team Secret on Twitter Today’s the day! We’re excited to announce our #SecretCSGO team! Please welcome: 🇵🇱 @Secret_tudsoN 🇮🇱 @Secret_anarkez 🇽🇰 @Secret_sinnopsy 🇽🇰 @Secret_flatroo 🇨🇭 @Secret_rigoN 📺 https://t.co/Auz4sEJ8No 🔗 https://t.co/erYRuBBTwS https://t.co/vsn0ttaI2y

“CS:GO is a title we’ve been exploring for the past 6 months, and we’re happy to announce an extremely promising young roster to end the year and kick-off 2020,” Secret CEO John Yao said. “While only having spent a very short time together, this squad has shown the potential to become one of the greats on the scene, and we look forward to putting all of our organization’s resources around them in their development.”

This team finished in a tie for third at the ECS Season Eight European Challenger Cup and made it through the Qi Banja Luka European open qualifier earlier this month. Those are pretty solid results for a group of unproven players.

Secret’s new roster is in the middle of the closed European qualifiers for Qi Banja Luka, which concludes on Nov. 30.